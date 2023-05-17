The Top Tail Way to Ensure Your Cat's Nutritional Needs are Met

Choosing the right cat food can be a daunting task for pet owners. It's important to consider the nutritional needs of your cat before selecting a cat food. Toptail pet food is an excellent choice for cat owners who want to provide their feline friends with high-quality, nutritious food. The unique formula of Toptail includes whole meat, such as salmon and chicken, which is a great source of protein that supports muscle growth and maintenance. Furthermore, the inclusion of cereal and pulses provides your cat with fiber, which support healthy digestion. In addition to its nutritional value, Toptail has a delicious flavour that cats love, making it a palatable option for even the pickiest eaters.

Why cats need these essential nutrients in their diet?

Protein: It is a must-have for cats: As obligate carnivores, cats require meat to be healthy. Their diet should consist of large amounts of protein from sources like Chicken & Fish. Young cats require higher protein levels for bone and muscle growth.

Amino acids : Leucine and lysine are two common amino acids that help cats build and maintain muscles, bones, blood, organs, skin, and coat. Kittens require higher protein levels as they have double the energy needs of an adult cat.

Taurine is also an essential amino acid in the cat and critical for normal vision, digestion, heart muscle function, to maintain normal pregnancy and fetal development, and to maintain a healthy immune system.

Fatty acids :Essential fatty acids like Omega 3 and Omega 6 support healthy joints, immune function, and skin and coat health.

Essential vitamins and minerals: A balanced diet should have a mix of vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. Some of the essential vitamins and minerals include Vitamin A, B, C, folic acid, B12, iodine, copper, iron, magnesium, selenium, and zinc. These are necessary building blocks for healthy joints, bones, and teeth.

Carbohydrates: Carbs are important for active cats as they easily metabolize carbohydrates and use them up during playtime. Good carbs in cat food include Pea, Corn, Wheat and Maize. However, excessive carbohydrate consumption can lead to weight gain, and dry kibble tends to be higher in carbs than wet or fresh food.

To sum it up, a balanced diet that includes a perfect blend of protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals is essential for your cat's health and well-being. It is formulated with excellent palatability, ensuring your cat will love its taste and texture. The cat food is available in a delicious Salmon & Chicken variants, suitable for both kitten and adult age groups.

Toptail cat food gives your furry feline baby high-quality protein because it is prepared with real chicken and salmon and doesn't contain meat by-products or fish meal.

For kittens up to 12 months of age, the cat food contains 34% protein, 14% fat, and 4% fiber, sourced from high-quality salmon and chicken. For adult cats over 12 months, our cat food brand provides 30% protein, 10% fat, and 4% fiber with the goodness of real salmon and chicken.

With its improved recipe formulated by experts, Toptail pet food is a great choice for cat owners who want the best for their feline friends.

