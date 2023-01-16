The True Essence of Learning is in our Roots

Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vasant Vihar has embarked upon a well-drafted citizens-connect programme that focuses on life skills and mental health, that have particularly become relevant in the post-pandemic era. The school has highlighted the need to empower children for the future.

Established on the ideals and philosophy of Swami Chinmayananda, the school has completed over four decades of being an integral part of Delhi’s education map. Chinmaya Vidyalaya also boasts of some of the most successful professionals of today as being a part of its alumni. “Success of a student depends on the kind of education and value systems that one has derived to be empowered for life” says Shibani Khorana, the Manager of the School. Outlining the mission statement of the School. Shibani Khorana says “We are determined to achieve the three-fold noble goals of education, namely; Vision, Spirit of Service and Efficiency”.

Shibani Khorana, the Manager of the School

Archana Soni, the Principal of the Chinmaya Vidyalaya, comes with a vast experience of heading some of the top schools in the country, including a few managed by corporates. “There is a drastic difference between the simple philosophy and concept of value-based education enriched with life skills as in Chinmaya Vidyalaya, and the more commercial approach where education is a means to an end. At Chinmaya Vidyalaya, learning is for the sake of real knowledge gain that is an asset in every aspect of life.”

“India has a rich tradition of education since ancient times, with a focus on living a cultured and disciplined life and the application of skill systems. It is time to recognise that this is the true purpose of schooling, rather than the commoditized, mechanical process that learning is becoming in modern schools,” Archana Soni elaborates. “Chinmaya Vidyalaya has a future-proof approach, and adopts modern day delivery tools for scholastic and co-scholastic experience of its students, while retaining the timeless philosophies of our traditional culture and teachings of our Gurus as an essential part of its curriculum.”

Archana Soni, the Principal of the Chinmaya Vidyalaya

Located in the heart of Vasant Vihar, Chinmaya Vidyalaya is also among the top-ranked schools in Delhi in terms of academic performance, as years of CBSE results provide testimony to. With a new academic block on the anvil likely to house Artificial Intelligence labs, Machine learning tools and global standards of academic conduct, the students will not miss out on anything. “The strength of the school lies in its inherent ability to adapt to changing times, yet remaining firmly rooted to its basic ethos” says a veteran teacher, who has been a faculty member of the school for more than 20 years. The school already employs modern learning systems like digital interactive boards, and boasts of well-equipped computer labs, ATL lab and co-scholastic amenities.

“Schools do not have to be a showcase of extravagance, but should be temples of learning for life-time enrichment”, reiterates Shibani Khorana. The sentiment is reflected in the conduct of the day-to-day campus life of the school, and one sees a deeply etched reverence to the basic values of life and learning as prescribed in traditional Indian scriptures.

“While we do grapple at times with situations where the technological onslaught and materialistic culture affect children, our motivation comes from the numerous parents who firmly believe in the true essence of education, that Chinmaya Vidyalaya stands for. Particularly after the pandemic that caught the world unawares, people have realised the strength of our basics, and the need to strengthen our roots again” echos Archana Soni, and adds with a smile “COVID ne sab sikha diya hai !”.

Website:

www.chinmayavvdelhi.ac.in

Email:

admin@chinmayavvdelhi.ac.in

Phone:

+91 11 2614 7020

