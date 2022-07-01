The Type of Companies are Hiring During a Market Downturn

Given the recent crash in crypto, with trillions of dollars liquidated from the markets. Many people have lost their savings, investments, portfolios, their jobs and their livelihood. With the fed in America raising interest rates, stock markets are crashing, lower liquidity in the market, crypto has also gone down in terms of market size. What was once a 3 trillion dollar industry just a few months ago, we are now sitting on a size of under a trillion dollars. However, while this does mean that portfolios have gone down with the red candles, there are many long term projects, and companies that have come out to grab this opportunity to grow during this time, where the market is not as saturated. Companies like LUDO, Binance, Kraken and more.

The downturn in the market means that a lot of people are looking for jobs, at a time where many companies are making layoffs. However, the projects and the companies that are in for the long-run, are actually using this opportunity to ramp efforts up in their development, and hiring efforts.

For example, Binance founder, CZ, posted a tweet saying Binance is hiring 2000 people right now for jobs. Kraken also posted on linkedin that they are ramping up hiring efforts. There is also another company coming up right now, LUDO, they are maintaining and ramping up efforts to build their applications.

LUDO is a corporation that aims to transform the entire web 3 space. With their new applications that have been in development for years. When someone thinks of the NFT and web 3 space, usually the lehman would be left out, as the space becomes way too fragmented, technical and overwhelming for someone to come in and participate. There are over 50 million active wallets distributed across centralised exchanges when it comes to tokens, but only a small fraction of that, being wallets that hold NFTs, gamefi tokens, and other digital assets, sitting at around 950k wallets.

This shows a huge gap in the market, in which LUDO is coming into address. They are coming in to connect creators, facilitators and collectors together, seamlessly, and easily with their upcoming applications. LUDO will be the new metaverse search engine and app store. They are on the cusp of revolutionising the entire space with their applications and tools to make the entire space a lot more interoperable, seamless and easy for people to use, and a lot less fragmented.

Now with the downturn in volume and sales in the space, they are coming in to help the space with their applications. In the bull market, where all the companies enjoy huge surplus, and liquidity, it is easy for them to pour in resources in redundant projects. But in this market, and at this time, investors are keeping keen eye on the projects that will stand the test of this market cycle, as historically, this is the perfect time for developments, and building in the industry. When the good projects and the good companies with promise for growth, double down and reinvest in their growth.

Binance and Kraken are companies that have already achieved much of the addressable market. Looking at companies like LUDO, may prove to have greater potential for growth. For both investment, and participation. As many know as well that the web 3 space is not nearly as saturated as the cryptocurrency sector right now. The world is sitting at a mere 950,000 wallet addresses seen to be active in the NFT space, and over 106 million for crypto users, there is definitely a lot more room for growth in the web 3 sector. LUDO is entering the sector as a solution to lower the barrier for entry for users to come in, and reduce the friction for existing users alike.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

