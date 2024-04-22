The Ultimate Companion for the Elderly: Choose Pocket UPI for Hassle-Free Payments

Most elderly people find it hard to make digital payments due to the number of steps involved in the process. For this reason, many of them still prefer to use cash. As digital payments are becoming a part of everyday life, senior citizens are on the lookout for hassle-free and safe modes of payment.

Pocket UPI, an innovative feature from MobiKwik, is a great solution for seniors to manage all their expenses. It lets them make UPI payments from their MobiKwik wallet without the need to link their bank account. Seniors can simply scan a QR code or enter a UPI ID and pay the exact amount with MobiKwik Pocket UPI. This saves them the trouble of pulling out the exact change or calculating how much money to take back.

Whether they want to pay a bill, transfer money, or buy groceries — they can do it all with Pocket UPI. Here are a few reasons why you should give your parents the gift of MobiKwik Pocket UPI.

User-friendly App for the Elderly — One-tap Payments

One of the biggest advantages of MobiKwik Pocket UPI is its user-friendly interface. The App is simple to use, even for first-timers. With MobiKwik Pocket UPI, the elderly can make payments with just a simple tap on their smartphones. There is no need to even enter a PIN. The app is secured with a fingerprint or Face ID (depending on your phone).

Seniors Can Use It Anytime, Anywhere

MobiKwik Pocket UPI can be used for online as well as offline payments and can be used pretty much anywhere. Senior citizens can seamlessly make payments to any QR code or UPI ID. So, even if they run out of cash or forget to carry their wallet, they can easily pay through their smartphone with the MobiKwik Pocket UPI.

Pre-loaded Wallet

MobiKwik Pocket UPI is linked to your MobiKwik wallet and all the payments you make on any QR Code or UPI ID are deducted from the wallet balance. A desired amount can be added to the MobiKwik wallet using UPI/credit card/debit card. So children or grandchildren can transfer funds to their elders easily. MobiKwik Pocket UPI doesn’t need to be linked to a bank account to make payments or add money.

Elderly can have Worry-free Medical Visits

One of the main reasons why senior citizens keep cash at home is to pay for medical emergencies. Today, most major hospitals and doctors’ clinics accept digital payments. The elderly can now visit a doctor or hospital with just a smartphone and use MobiKwik Pocket UPI to pay for their treatment. They will be at ease knowing that every payment will go through as the payments will be deducted from the preloaded wallet. This takes away disruptions caused by busy servers or technical glitches, ensuring swift payments.

Budget Discipline for the Elderly

For seniors, monitoring how much they are spending can be very important, as they are dependent on their pension or fixed life savings. Senior citizens can recharge their MobiKwik wallet with a lump sum amount and monitor the deductions made from it. This makes it very simple to track how much they spend, as every payment is made from the wallet. Moreover, all their expenses move from their primary savings account statement to the MobiKwik wallet. This helps ensure that their savings remain intact. As an upper limit, they can keep up to ₹2,00,000 as wallet balance.

How to Get Your Parents/Grandparents Started?

You can set up MobiKwik Pocket UPI for your parents, grandparents, or any other senior citizen around you and help them manage their expenses better. All you need is a smartphone and an internet connection. Setting it up is fast and simple.

Just follow these steps to get started:

Step 1: Download the MobiKwik app and set it up

Step 2: Go to ‘Pocket UPI’ and tap ‘Add Money’

Step 3: Enter the desired amount to be added to the wallet

Step 4: Use a debit card, credit card, or UPI to add money

Step 5: Just scan any QR code or enter a UPI ID to start making payments

