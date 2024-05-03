The Ultimate Guide for Choosing the Best Desert Air Cooler in India for 2024

As the summer approaches, finding the perfect desert air cooler becomes elementary. With so many options available in the market, it might be difficult to choose the best. This guide will help you explore the world of desert air coolers and find India's top choices for 2024.

Why Choose a Desert Air Cooler?

Desert air coolers are designed to provide effective cooling in hot and dry conditions. They are most suited for areas having low levels of humidity. These coolers use new-age technologies to provide efficient cooling performance, which makes them a popular choice for both personal and commercial usage. Key features to consider while purchasing an air cooler are:

Water Tank Capacity: Large water tank capacity offers cooling for longer hours reduces the hassle of refilling it.

Cooling pads: Honeycomb cooling pads are long-lasting and offer up to 30% more cooling and they retain 50% more water.

Large Fan: Offers longer air throw and comfort in every corner of the house.

Top Desert Air Coolers in India for 2024

Turbocool Neo HC 50

Turbocool Neo HC 50: The Kenstar Turbocool Neo HC 50 is a special desert air cooler with a big 50-liter water tank, Quadraflow technology for best in class air delivery and has a power consumption of about 170 watts. This combination provides outstanding cooling performance in small and large spaces, making it appropriate for living rooms, offices, and commercial set-ups.

Maha Kool HC 120

Maha Kool HC 120: Kenstar’s Maha Kool HC 120 is a strong desert air cooler that features a 120-liter water tank, hydro dense mesh honeycomb cooling pads, and a heavy-duty double ball bearing motor. Its 120-liter capacity assures cooling for longer duration and Quadraflow technology offers best in class air delivery making it excellent for large rooms, halls, and commercial spaces.

Snowcool HC 90

Snowcool HC 90: Kenstar’s Snowcool HC 90 air cooler is a modern cooler which includes a large 90-liter water tank equipped with Quadraflow technology which offers best in class air delivery and honeycomb cooling pads which provide 50% more water retention and 30% more cooling. Its quality touch controls and compatibility with inverters allow uninterrupted cooling even during power outages. The heavy-duty double ball bearing motor and concealed water pump ensures low maintenance and longevity.

Tall Boy HC 105 RE

Tall Boy HC 105 RE: The TALLBOY HC 105 RE air cooler has a huge 105-liter water tank for long hours of cooling, Quadraflow technology for best in class air delivery, an ice chamber and three sides honeycomb cooling pads for better cooling. The dust net filter provides fresh air and the Auto Drain feature makes cleaning easier. With a powerful motor, large fan and remote control operation this cooler offers great experience as well.

Farrata 51

Farrata 51: The FARRATA 51 air cooler is a versatile and effective cooler for hot summer days. It has a large 51-liter water tank, three-side wood wool pads and equipped with Quadraflow technology for best in class air delivery. It is compatible with inverters and has a heavy-duty double ball bearing motor and a large fan which ensures best-in class air throw.

Slimline HC 50

Slimline HC 50: The Slimline HC 50 air cooler is a stylish and efficient solution for staying cool during summer. It features a large 50-liter water tank, Quadraflow technology, and honeycomb cooling pads. Its seamless compatibility with inverters ensures uninterrupted cooling even during power cuts. The heavy-duty double ball bearing motor and concealed water pump offer longevity.

Conclusion

When it comes to beating the heat in India, investing in a quality desert air cooler is a wise decision. Consider factors such as air delivery, water tank capacity, cooling pad efficiency, power consumption etc. to choose the perfect cooler that meets your cooling needs for a refreshing and comfortable summer ahead.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.