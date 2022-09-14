The ultimate guide to building mental focus to ace badminton

Like every sport, badminton requires players to keep quick-footed and agile, but is that all a play of physical prowess? The answer is NO. Mental focus and resilience are as important in this game as strength and stamina. In a world that is dominated by distractions, it's critical for young aspirants to cultivate certain habits that can help them build concentration and ace their matches.

Without further ado, let's dive deep into certain ways that are sure to help. Are you ready to know?

Meditate, meditate, meditate

For most people, meditation is a boring practice. The very thought of it makes people sleepy, but this is a particularly helpful tool for those who want to excel at badminton. Not only does it help build concentration, but it also reduces stress – it's a win-win, we say. Although there's no rulebook, it is a good idea to meditate every single day for 10-15 minutes. Over time, you will notice a difference in the way you regulate your emotions.

The breathing exercises that are part of meditation also help calm the mind, leading to restful sleep.

Try visualization techniques

Young aspirants (or rather players at all levels) can experiment with visualization techniques to focus on a particular goal, whether it's short-term or long-term. To begin with, consider a particular goal you want to achieve – incorporate exercises that can help you manage your emotions during a game. Next, associate certain images with that particular goal. It could be anything from a dream picture to a beach, or a home. Lastly, mentally reproduce this image and create links with your goal. This can be your go-to tool to build focus and concentration, especially before a match.

Participate in activities that strengthen body-mind connection

Your body and mind have an intrinsic connection, and if the two aren't in sync, it is bound to cause a huge issue. By engaging in exercises like juggling, you can activate both sides of the brain in only a few minutes, combined with other exercises to build physical stamina. In fact, even stretching certain parts of your body can really give your mind-body connection a head start.

Engage in breathwork

While breathwork is also an integral part of meditation, try taking out some time to do it separately too. It could be practicing a few rounds of inhalation and exhalation, and simply letting go. You can also increase the duration of these exercises, if you feel comfortable.

The last word

While it is important for young badminton aspirants to build concentration, there are also certain initiatives that are helping them prepare for their next move. The PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship (JBC) takes a lead in nurturing the right talent at the grassroots level and works towards realising the dreams of young children from humble backgrounds, who are aged between 5 and 17 years.

As part of this championship, the children hone their badminton skills and receive training from top professional coaches and nutritional tips, so that they can become champions of tomorrow.

It's time to get together and Kare Bade Sapno Ki Tayyari!

