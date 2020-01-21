The ultimate IIT-JEE how-to guide

brand-stories

For Archit Bubna, who secured AIR 3 in the JEE Advanced Exam, there has been no bigger dream than studying at IIT! He was so determined to make it that he started his preparation way back in Class VI. Over the years, he sharpened his skills and enhanced his IQ, and finally when the D-Day arrived, he had nothing to fear!

There are many like Archit, who have big aspirations and dreams of cracking IIT-JEE. While engineering has always been viewed as one of the most lucrative career options, the interest amongst students is at its peak today. The numbers speak for themselves - a whopping 11.47 lakh students appeared for the JEE Main Exams in 2019!

What set some students apart from the rest are their preparation techniques and their secret formulae to stay motivated, despite all the pressure and growing competition. Nothing beats proper guidance, which is why in the last 28 years, FIITJEE has emerged as the ‘engineering aspirant’s best friend’. The institute provides consistent guidance and mentoring to these aspirants, and helps them turn their dreams into reality. No wonder, it holds the position of India’s number one coaching institute for engineering entrance exams by India Today. And if that was not enough - out of the top 50 All India Rank holders for JEE Advanced 2019, 21 were from FIITJEE.

It’s time to unleash the biggest secrets to crack IIT-JEE, and who better than these toppers. Let’s find out.

Tip 1: Sharpen your fundamentals

Himanshu Gaurav Singh, AIR 2

Himanshu Gaurav Singh, AIR 2, believes that one can climb any mountain (read: clear any exam), if the fundamentals are clear. Whether it’s Class 12 Boards or any other competitive exam, students can sail through if they are regular at school and appear for all exams. As they say, there is no shortcut to success!

Manan Aggarwal, AIR 14, who was a part of FIITJEE’s Two-Year Classroom Program, agrees. He adds that it is important to solve good-quality questions to test fundamentals; this also enhances a student’s preparation. Besides, he believes that “it is the quality and not the quantity of study time that matters”.

Tip 2: Don’t cut off socially

Haven’t we all heard that ‘All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy?” The same applies to cracking IIT-JEE; it is important to maintain the right balance, says Himanshu. “If you are regular in your studies, then you will find time for yourself. When you study, study with 100% dedication, without wasting a single minute. You will notice that you will get time to spend on your social engagements,” he adds.

Tip 3: Focus on all subjects

“Studying two subjects and leaving out the third one can drastically bring down your rank by a huge margin and can crash your dreams of studying in a particular institute and branch. The key to my success is that I divided my study schedule in such a way that I devoted an equal amount of time to all three subjects,” says Archit.

Shabnam Sahay, AIR 10

Shabnam Sahay, AIR 10, feels that even if a student dislikes a particular subject, he/she must approach the teacher to resolve the issue. “Speak to your subject teacher and discuss your reason for dislike. Take his/her help and try to overcome it. They will give you the right approach and a few tricks on how to make the subject interesting,” she says.

Tip 4: Be thorough with the FIITJEE study material and appear for all tests

Shreepranav Varma, AIR 15

Following a single learning system has been the key to my success. FIITJEE study material is more than sufficient. I will advise you not to consider different study material for your JEE preparation, as that only leads to confusion and loss of time,” says Shreepranav Varma, AIR 15.

In addition, appearing for FIITJEE’s All India Test Series (AITS) from time to time helps students to know the gaps in preparation and the areas that require attention. FIITJEE has invented a Specific IQ Test that tests the temperament and potential of a student for IIT-JEE - they are the only institute that can successfully predict a Students’ Rank Potential Index (RPI) and relate it to his / her future Potential Rank in IIT-JEE and various other exams.

The institute has also created myPAT- The Online Test Series, which focuses on analytics using intelligent data metrics to review a student’s performance, including their speed and time management. Besides, the Computer Based All India Test Series (AITS) by FIITJEE is the only test series that helps students know their strengths and weaknesses, so that they can focus on their preparation in the right way.

“Attempting FIITJEE’s All-India Test Series is like attempting JEE Advanced. I realised this when I appeared for the actual exam. The questions asked in AITS are designed on the lines of JEE. If you are preparing for the Olympics and dream to succeed in it, then the level of your preparation, practice and planning has to be at the desired level. You have to keep raising the bar of your performance and can only achieve it with regular practice. Similarly, when you regularly appear for the AITS, you can strive to set new benchmarks of performance, and aim to surpass those every time,” says Manan.

Manan Aggarwal , AIR 14

Tip 5: Don’t miss out on revision

While completing the syllabus for the exam is important, equally significant is the revision. “Revision is an important part of your JEE preparation, where you overcome your shortcomings. Your study notes will be of great help. During revision, do not try to touch new concepts. Rather, attempt mock JEE papers as much as possible,” says Shreeparnav.

Tip 6: Give both attempts

Since students can now appear twice for JEE Main, they must certainly give both the attempts. Archit believes that the first attempt gives students a chance to know their weaknesses and loopholes in their preparation. This helps them to work on their shortcomings and reappear in the second attempt with more confidence and assurance to crack the big exam!

Tip 7: Make preparation a joyful experience

Most students treat these entrance exams as a huge scare, and end up feeling stressed and drained by the end of the preparation. Shreepranav has an advice, “It is important that you treat the JEE preparation as a joyful journey and, secondly, you should inculcate a never-give-up attitude.”

Himanshu, too, makes a point here. “Many students and parents believe that preparing for JEE is stressful. I can firmly say that at FIITJEE, it is not. Strengthening the fundamentals and enhancing the analytical ability are the key. If you follow the FIITJEE system with absolute focus and dedication, then you will be devoid of any stress and anxiety,” he adds.

At FIITJEE, students get access to good study material, personal attention, proper guidance and an environment where they can thrive without any stress. If IIT-JEE is your biggest dream, you know who to turn to!