The Unmute - A change in News production and Techniques

Mohali (Punjab) INDIA

7th Feb 2023

The history of journalism spreads around the growth of technology and commerce, marked by the arrival of specialized techniques for assembling and circulate information on a regular basis that has caused, as one history of journalism surmises, the steady increase of "the extent of news obtainable to us and the speed with which it is transferred. Before the printing press was originated, word of mouth was the primary source of news. Returning tradesmen, sailors and passengers brought news back to the continent, and this was then picked up by pedlars and travelling players and spread from town to town. Ancient scribes often wrote this information down. This transfer of news was highly untrustworthy and died out with the origin of the printing press. Newspapers (and to a lesser extent, magazines) have always been the chief medium of journalists since the 18th century, radio and television in the 20th century, and the Internet in the 21st century.

In today's news world web news are becoming prime source of information and marketing which indicated a desired shift from monotony market to varied market.

Matching the potential, a startup, founded in April 2021 by Mr. Tejinder Singh, Mr. Paramjeet Singh, Mr. Manpreet Singh, Mr. Sarabjeet Singh and Ms Jyoti Bhamra by the name of "The Unmute", believed to help nano and micro reporters by manifesting cognizance skills for storytelling and reporting.

Majority content producers often don’t have access to tools, technologies, and techniques to reach their target market effectively through our new web means. The company claims to have overcome this issue as well.

With more than half a million followers on facebook, and maintaining a average profile on all other platforms, The Unmute channel team of 30 inhouse reporters, coordinators, and 25 contractual reporters, is now all set to release 1 million stories.

By turning the Chitti Vein river into a dirty drain, the villages on its banks are suffering from cancer, black jaundice and skin diseases. Is Punjab's climate a priority issue for the government in the 2022 assembly elections or not? The report presents a picture of Punjab Report by The Unmute's Harpreet Singh Kahlon https://youtu.be/Qu3_eyVv4RM

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.