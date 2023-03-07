The Vast Empty: A contemporary poetry companion for all feelings

It's not often that one comes across an astute collection of vividly captured emotions from a perspective to make the readers aware of the world that exists within us yet is unknown.

One such poetry collection, The Vast Empty, yes the irony of the title is as intriguing as it's amusing, beautifully captures the chaos of human emotions in our search for serenity. It brings out those aspects that we experience daily, yet they remain suffocated somewhere deep in the web of thoughts. The author Mamta, going by the pen name, Turiya- standing for the ultimate consciousness and oneness of self, has concentrated mainly on bringing those low voices from the cage of the mind and trying to bridge the gap between reality and assumptions, mind and soul. The poems are deep and thought-provoking yet, at the same time, realistic and straightforward and have garnered an extremely positive response from everyone who has picked up this diminutive bundle of introspection.

There may be some things no words can fix, that no combination of words can work to make it right, but the poetess has done what humans have been doing since the beginning of time- try. She's tried to vocalize the silent battles. She's tried to voice our search for tranquillity. She's tried to picture our fight with the mundane and ourselves. Her motive, she articulates, is to use poetry as a means to take people on an introspective journey of their own life and help them explore their truth, and perhaps capture in words those preeminent feelings and questions that remain unformed and unasked. She wants her poetry to be relatable, and give people the comfort that their questions and experiences are more universal than they thought. She wants people to enjoy poetry as a source of equanimity, rather than an expression of anguish, rage and human suffering.

The author of The Vast Empty, Mamta, who goes by the pen name, Turiya

When asked, what makes her book the one to read, the writer has stated that the most common feedback received for her writing has been, that people who have read it appear startled to have found their voice, their experiences, their questions, and indeed themselves in several of these poems.

There lies the beauty of this book. It is a meditation into yourself, and like all meditations, you come out feeling calmer and something renewed.

The poems by themselves and in their entirety touch on the concept of life as a whole. Readers may often lose themselves in the lyrical web of words penned down by the author only to discover themselves in a better version. Irrespective of the life phases a person goes through, this book can act as a companion. The days are long but busy. The world is vast yet empty. Doesn't a companion sound nice?

You can head on to the Amazon store, to grab a copy for yourself!

https://www.amazon.in/dp/9355652259?ref=myi_title_dp

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.