The Venkatesh Group Marks 10 Years of Empowering Social Entrepreneurship & Success

India, March 20, 2023: The Venkatesh Group, a company committed to promoting social entrepreneurship and supporting people's growth and success, recently marked 10 years of successful business operations. Founded in 2013 with just one employee and office, the group has expanded significantly to over 1400 employees and 50+ offices, with a turnover of over 700+ Cr. Initially focused on banking and finance, the group has diversified into other sectors, including agriculture, infrastructure, social, and pay-tech. The team behind the success of The Venkatesh Group

Under the visionary leadership of Abhinath Shinde, Founder and Chairman, and co-founders Krishna Masure, Anil Gunjal, and Venkat Deshmukh, the Venkatesh Group has achieved remarkable growth and success. The group's unique mission and vision aim to empower people by providing employment opportunities, supporting emerging businesses, and building vibrant communities. With a presence in various sectors, the group is rapidly expanding and contributing to the economic growth of the nation.

Abhinath Shinde, the company's founder and chairman, is a social entrepreneur and the chairman of The Venkatesh Group. He grew up in a small village in Ahmednagar district, Maharashtra, India, and after completing his education, he got two job offers, one as a Primary teacher and the other at the State Bank of India. He chose to become a professor to pursue his dream of starting a business, and despite facing rejection for a loan from all the banks, he managed to start his own Co-operative credit society that lends money to people. Abhinath Shinde's vision is to provide employment opportunities to thousands of people and to help them start or grow their own businesses. His determination and "never give up" attitude have helped him overcome the struggles he faced, and he is now a successful entrepreneur.

The partner companies of The Venkatesh Group, together with their year of establishment and type of operation, are:

Venkatesh Multistate Credit Co-operative Society Ltd. was established in 2013 with 2.5 lakh members and a business mix of 600 crores.

Deals of Loan, a fintech startup, has disbursed 2000 Cr loans since 2018 and has a loan aggregation platform for DSA with over 1.5 lakh partners on its platform. They operate pan-India with over 60 lenders.

Sec2pay, a financial inclusion service provider, has served more than 1 crore customers through 25,000+ retailers since 2017.

Indipe provides QR code solutions and prepaid card solutions to over 500 co-operatives. Their monthly QR code collection is 200 Cr+, and they started operating in 2021.

Indiconnect is a payment aggregation platform for MSME that manages a monthly payment volume of 500 Cr+ and started operating in 2022.

Fingel provides microfinance loans to women, servicing 1,000 women every month with a monthly volume of 5 Cr. They started operating in 2021.

PRATAM Finseve Pvt. Ltd. provides micro-SME loans to small businesses, servicing 200 microentrepreneurs every month with a monthly volume of Rs. 4 crore. They have served 5000+ micropreneurs till date, with an outstanding AUM of 35 Cr, and started operating in 2017.

Finaleap Finserve Pvt. Ltd. provides gold loans, SME loans, MFI loans, etc., servicing 1,000 clients every month with a monthly volume of 10 Cr. They started operating in 2022.

Sukhayu Agro Producer Company Ltd. is an FPO company with 1500 farmers as members. They help farmers save a sizable amount every year by procuring various inputs in bulk and facilitate over 10,000 farmers in getting the best rates for their output through the government's MSP as well as PSF schemes. They started operating in 2018.

Venkatesh Foundation, a non-profit organisation established in 2014, works for the upliftment of society. They have facilitated the formation of SHFs and loan facilitation for over 20,000 women, conducted various training and workshops for farmers, provided financial education to over 25,000 students through the Child Bank Project across 150+ schools, conducted entrepreneurship development initiatives under the Udyoga Kranti programme, and organised various health camps, blood donation camps, and eye donation camps.

The Venkatesh Group operates with a set of core values and purposes, which include integrity, unity, quality, competence, and trust. These values guide the group's operations and interactions with stakeholders, enabling them to build and nurture long-lasting relationships. With its commitment to innovation, excellence, and social responsibility, the Venkatesh Group has made significant contributions towards building communities, generating employment, and supporting emerging businesses. As they continue to expand their presence and impact, the Venkatesh Group is poised to make a positive impact on the economy and society at large.

For more information, please visit: https://thevenkateshgroup.com/about-us/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.