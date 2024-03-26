The Verdict Is Out: Winners of the Swiggy Restaurant Awards 2024 Where ‘Flavour Meets Fame’

Food lovers have given their verdict! The month-long Swiggy Restaurant Awards 2024 across 100 cities, 12,000 restaurant nominees in 70+ categories for Food Delivery and Dineout has concluded with a whopping 6 million votes cast. When ‘Flavour met Fame’ at Swiggy‘s maiden people's choice awards, these restaurants emerged victorious and bagged the trophy for their culinary excellence.

Winners’ Hall of Fame

With nearly 6 million votes tallied, close to a million unique voters had their say in choosing the best restaurants of 2024. From national chains like Domino’s, Starbucks and Eatfit, to legendary city restaurants like Corner House from Bangalore and Tunday Kababi from Lucknow, India has voted for its top restaurants of 2024.

Restaurants that trumped in Food Delivery

Dressing up and stepping out for a meal is fun, but staying at home and ordering in hits differently! Swiggy users, who chose to stay in the comfort of their homes to eat and enjoy, voted their hearts out for the below categories and restaurants at a pan-India level.

Best in Biryani: Behrouz Biryani secured the top spot with 42,625 votes. Biryani by Kilo claimed the second position with 29,017 votes, followed by Meghana Foods with 20,999 votes.

Best in Pizza: Domino's Pizza dominated the category with an impressive 147,588 votes. Pizza Hut secured the second position with 62,715 votes, followed by La Pino'z Pizza with 32,261 votes.

Best in Burger: McDonald's dominated the category with 96,847 votes. Burger King secured the second position with 86,442 votes, while KFC followed closely behind with 59,335 votes.

Best in South Indian: A2B - Adyar Ananda Bhavan dominated the category with a total of 18,572 votes. Sagar Ratna secured the second position, followed by Varalakshmi Tiffins.

Best in North Indian: LunchBox - Meals and Thalis emerged victorious with 13,691 votes. Sandoz secured the second position, closely followed by Barbeque Nation.

Best in Chinese: Wow! Momo swept the category with an impressive 24,578 votes. Chowman claimed the second spot, followed by Chinese Wok.

Best in Cakes & Desserts: Theobroma clinched the top spot with 29,047 votes. Bakingo secured the second position, followed by The Belgian Waffle Co.

Best in Indian Sweets: Haldiram's Restaurant captured the top spot. Kanti Sweets secured the second position, closely followed by Bikanervala.

Best in Ice Creams: Natural Ice Cream took the lead with an impressive 38,848 votes. Baskin Robbins - Ice Cream Desserts followed closely with 37,602 votes, while NIC Ice Creams secured a respectable 22,818 votes.

Best in Cafe & Chai: Starbucks Coffee emerged as the favourite with 22,686 votes. Chaayos secured the second spot with 17,653 votes, followed by Cafe Coffee Day with 15,017 votes.

Best in Guiltfree: EatFit topped the category with an impressive 26,438 votes. HRX - Healthy Bowls & Salads secured the second position, followed by Millet Express.

Best in Gourmet: Mainland China led the category. Smoke House Deli secured the second position, followed by Glen's Bakehouse.

Regional Gems Shine Bright at Swiggy Restaurant Awards 2024

The Swiggy Restaurant Awards 2024 not only celebrated nationwide culinary excellence but also highlighted regional gems that captured the hearts and taste buds of food lovers.

In Bangalore, Truffles topped the charts in Burgers, Nandhana Palace stood out for Andhra Food, while The Rameshwaram Cafe was a favourite for South Indian.

Mehfil in Hyderabad clinched the top spot for Biryani, Karachi Bakery for the Snacks category, Harley's Fine Baking delighted with its cakes and desserts, and Cafe Niloufer Classic impressed in the Cafe & Chai category.

Mumbai's Meraki was celebrated for its Chinese cuisine, Chetak Sweet Point offered an Indian sweets indulgence, Mani's Cafe stole the spotlight for South Indian fare, and Mithibai ka Famous- Anand Stall for Vada Pav.

Chennai's Dindigul Thalappakatti was a standout for Biryani, Gangotree scooped up the award for Indian Sweets, and Sangeetha Veg Restaurant was applauded for its South Indian offerings.

In Delhi, Sandoz was a favorite for Butter Chicken, Berco's was the top choice for Chinese, Haldiram's was cherished for its Chole Bhature, and Gianis - Ice Cream, Shakes & Sundaes for Ice Creams.

Swiggy Dineout Winners

For those who prefer dining out, these restaurants captured the hearts and votes of Swiggy users:

Best in Brewery: Beers up! At Bengaluru’s Longboat Brewing Co. was voted as the best brewery haunt to relax and enjoy a good, chilled brew with family and friends.

Best Night Club & Party Place: 10 Downing Street was voted as the best in the category for its unforgettable party experience with pulsating beats, vibrant ambience, and top-notch entertainment.

Best Buffets: Barbeque Nation is hailed as the epitome of indulgence for its lavish buffets. Its expansive spread offers a feast for the senses with sizzling grills, diverse cuisines, and unlimited delights, promising an unforgettable dining experience.

Best in Italian: Chianti’s win in this category proves that nothing can transport you to Italy like an authentic Italian meal.

Best in luxury dining: Dining like a Nizam is undoubtedly luxurious! As proved by Hyderabad's Jewel of Nizam at The Golkonda Hotel, which earned a jewel in its crown from Swiggy users, with maximum votes in this category.

Best in Gujarati cuisine: Be it the Dal Baati Combo, Kadhi Khichdi or the Kathiyawadi Combo, Ahmedabad’s Gordhan Thaal won hands down in this category.

