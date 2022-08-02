Home / Brand Stories / The Virtual String & JITO org driven by the power of youth

The Virtual String & JITO org driven by the power of youth

Published on Aug 02, 2022
The Virtual String, a 360° digital advertising & technology firm, founded by two young women entrepreneurs Kritika Sethia & Anjali Sethia, is driven by the aim to achieve unmatched growth for its clients with the power of designing & advertising
The Virtual String & JITO Youth are unleashing the emerging social landscape for businesses.
The Virtual String & JITO Youth are unleashing the emerging social landscape for businesses.

The Virtual String, a 360° digital advertising & technology firm, founded by two young women entrepreneurs Kritika Sethia & Anjali Sethia, is driven by the aim to achieve unmatched growth for its clients with the power of designing & advertising. With their refreshing mindsets and unwavering perspective, they are not only catering to corporates & brands but have also ventured into innovative wedding stationeries & invites.

While embarking on a digital journey with many clients, the duo has recently onboarded ‘JITO Youth' team as their digital partner for National Youth Conclave (NYC-2022) to be hosted in the Jodhpur, the blue city by JITO Youth Wing from 16th -18th September, 2022. The JITO NYC event has been recognised as the world’s biggest Jain youth summit with 8000+ footfalls, 20+ national & international speakers, millions of digital impressions, delegations from 30+ corporate houses & 15+ industrial visits. The power packed 3 days in Jodhpur will also include shark angels, celebrity entertainment nights, food festivals and much more in addition to massively influential speakers & dignitaries. The theme of this year’s NYC is “Connect, Collaborate & Celebrate”.

JITO believes in the power of young entrepreneurs who are navigating uncharted territories and turning innovative ideas into successful businesses in this new-age India. Their core credence is that the youth has the power to provide solutions to real socio-economic problems and bring a positive change in millions of lives. The Virtual String's association with them as their creative partner for the NYC 2022 event is a move forward affirming their beliefs and with the same objective, the organisation was stimulated to work with this women-led advertising & IT firm.

The Virtual String duo, who are in process of building a thriving business in the digital and creative space, believe that creative solutions will be the only way for ambitious businesses & start-ups to rise exponentially. These young women entrepreneurs along with organisations like JITO are working progressively towards uplifting SME’s & help them attain new global heights.

