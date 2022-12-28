The Vision and Mission of Universal Public School

Universal Public School, Preet Vihar aims at nurturing ideas, fostering creativity, observing critical thinking, building confidence valuing self-esteemed in all positive possible ways.

It is a proud mission driven community providing a world class education, celebrating the fact that each student is different, as a person and as a learner. We believe that powerful learning and teaching occurs under a shared spirit of respect which creates a passionate schooling experience. Here people are valued and can fulfill their potential both as teachers and as a learners. We stress on the virtues of thinking, introspecting and reading to nurture the child to develop as a whole individual.

We believe that education is essentially the process of transformation of an individual to enhance the ability to meet the expected or unexpected situations of life, the NCC wing of our school provides opportunities to the students for their all-round development with a sense of Duty, Commitment, Dedication, Discipline and Moral Values so that they become able leaders and useful citizens.

We believe that every child is an innovator hence; we have introduced our students with ATL Tinkering Lab to foster curiosity, creativity, and imagination in young minds. We also provide exposer to the students to build up their media skills through our UPS NEWS CHANNEL on YouTube, where the students get to know how to face the camera confidently, setting up the Chroma studio, handling the teleprompter and many more.

We are constantly updating our teaching methodology through continuous workshops and training so that it turns learning into combination of classroom study, research and scientific discovery. We are determined to help our pupils bloom into individuals who are blessings to their home, workplace and society. Therefore, our teachers give personal attention to every student to groom them into successful citizens.

Our vision not only lies in the pursuit of high academic attainment but also open mindedness, a multicultural orientation, independence, a global outlook, multiple intelligences and abilities which are the premium qualities needed today.

Finally, we desire to set an approach to learning that incorporates inquiry, research and analytical thinking that becomes a lifetime habit. Consistent support of parents is the most strengthening power which enables us to nourish the future of our children.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.