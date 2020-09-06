The wait is finally over! 2020’s sleekest smartphone, OPPO F17 Pro, hits stores today!

brand-stories

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 12:19 IST

We use our smartphones for anything and everything—from capturing special moments to taking notes to binge-watching. And one brand that has been holding the baton of smartphone innovation is OPPO. The brand has consistently redefined the smartphone experience for the consumer by offering many industry firsts. Focusing on its R&D capabilities, it has kept pace with the ever-evolving needs of users.

OPPO’s commitment to innovation is reflected perfectly in the F series. Since the first smartphone of the series hit the store, it has empowered customers to do so much more. From the first motorized pop-up camera to the first selfie camera, more and more people are jumping on the F series bandwagon. Continuing with path-breaking innovation is the newest product in the line- the OPPO F17 Pro.

And now that it is finally here, we can’t hold back our excitement! The sleekest smartphone of 2020 has gone on sale today (September 7). At just Rs 22,990, it is indeed shaping up to be the deal of the year. The F17 Pro, with a wide array of features such as 30W VOOC charger and 6 AI portrait cameras, is another beast of a smartphone. Here’s why it should be your next purchase.

Design: As sleek as it can be

The spectacular design of the F series has been a hit with the masses and the F17 Pro is an absolute delight in this regard. The smartphone has a 7.48mm ultra-sleek body and weighs just 164 grams. No wonder it is the sleekest smartphone of the year! Thanks to the R&D team at OPPO, the F17 Pro also uses an industry-first ‘220-degree rounded edge design’ technique.

It isn’t just sleek, it’s also ergonomically sound. The industry-first design technique has ensured that the F17 Pro has no sharp edges. The ultra-lightweight smartphone is comfortable to hold and you don’t have to worry about losing your grip. It’s this well-rounded grip that elevates your smartphone experience.

Introducing you to the top smartphone trend of 2020, the F17 Pro features the all-new Shinny Matte Finish on the back. This unique texture reflects light, creating mesmerising patterns—something that will surely grab eyeballs. The F17 Pro also comes with a fingerprint-resistant finish thanks to the new optical coating technique that has increased the coating depth from 250 nanometers to 400 nanometers.

The F17 Pro comes with a vivid 6.43-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a huge screen real estate for all those binge-watching and/or gaming sessions. There’s also the In-Display Fingerprint Unlock 3.0 that can help safely and securely unlock your smartphone in less than half a second.

But wait, that’s not all. The F17 Pro has so much more in store.

Spectacular AI portrait cameras

OPPO hasn’t just led the industry in the design segment, but also in the camera department. It’s no surprise that the camera set-up on the F17 Pro is sure to impress.

With 6 AI portrait cameras, your shots will dazzle your friends. The F17 Pro is equipped with a quad-camera set-up on the back and a dual-punch hole on the front. The quad-camera setup consists of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and a pair of 2MP mono cameras. On the front are a 16MP main camera and a 2MP depth camera. The cameras on the back come in a 2x2 array, and the symmetry adds to the premiumness of the smartphone’s aesthetics.

The F17 Pro is an incredible shooter for those portrait shots. It isn’t just the hardware, but also some nifty software enhancements that make it a drool-worthy shooter. Let’s dig into them one by one.

- AI Portrait Color: Each shot using the AI Portrait Color mode is a piece of art. The background is faded with a stylistic frame while the foreground remains in colour.

- AI Super Night Portrait: Taking selfies in a low-lit bar? Fret not. This mode on the F17 Pro ensures that you take the perfect selfies even in low light conditions.

- AI Night Flare Bokeh: Using a combination of HDR and Bokeh effect, this brightens up your shots taken in low-light scenarios.

- Dual Lens Bokeh: Taking portrait shots even with more than one person in the frame at a time is now possible with the Dual Lens Bokeh. Your photos are clearer, sharper and more vibrant.

- AI Super Clear Portrait: Thanks to the AI factual reconstruction technology, you never have to worry about those blurry shots. The selfies are taken care of, thanks to the software!

- AI Beautification 2.0: The second generation of AI Beautification is customised for Indian beauty preferences and preserves natural skin tones.

Fast and furious performance

With the MediaTek P95 chipset under-the-hood, the F17 Pro can handle any task you throw at it with aplomb. The chipset helps to speed up the processing time of images and videos and also provides for a lag-free gaming experience.

There’s also the HyperEngine technology that provides the users with intelligent networking, rapid touchscreens, and vibrant visuals. This ensures that you get the best gaming experience even with heavy-loading games.

Multitasking is a pleasure on the F17 Pro, as it is equipped to handle a wide array of tasks. Switching from one app to another or from one game to another is seamless and efficient. It’s a smartphone experience like no other!

A powerful battery and extremely fast charger

The F17 Pro comes with a massive and powerful 4,000mAh battery that takes a mere 53 minutes to fully charge itself. How does it take under an hour to charge a battery of that size, you may ask? Thanks to OPPO’s proprietary 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology, the same has been made possible.

There’s also AI Night Charging. The F17 Pro uses the on-board AI algorithm to learn the user’s waking time and complete the last 20% of charge within 90 minutes of that time. For ensuring a long-lasting battery life, the F17 Pro comes with the TUV Rheinland-Certified Safety Charging System.

Last but not the least, the technology under-the-hood ensures that your smartphone never heats up, not even during those intense gaming sessions.

The kicker here is that a 5-minute charge provides for 5 hours of talk time. If you’re ever in a rush, this is going to come in very handy.

An uncluttered software experience

OPPO hasn’t just been focusing on the hardware side of things, but also software. With a range of innovations and easy-to-use features, ColorOS 7.2 is on top of the competition.

The features include the Infinite Edge design (a more minimalist and intuitive interface), Multi-User Mode (each individual can keep their data safe) and OSIE Ultra Clear Visual Effect (using OPPO’s proprietary Screen Image Engine to increase video saturation and contrast for clearer visuals on all video apps).

The blazing operating system makes the F17 Pro a truly specs-ridden smartphone. Whatever your task is, everything runs more smoothly while saving you time, power and worry. Furthermore, the anti-lagging algorithm of the smartphone clears cache and apps that could cause the smartphone to freeze.

Air Gesture

For an even better experience, the F17 Pro features the Air Gesture Mode. With this spectacular feature, you can take calls with an air swipe as far as 25-50 centimeters away from the phone.

The final verdict

We believe you have told you enough. Now, go ahead and try it out for yourself! The smartphone is available in Magic Blue, Matte Black and Metallic White colours. And, trust us, it’ll be a hard choice to figure out which one to opt for!

Priced at Rs 22,990 for the 8 GB + 128 GB variant, the OPPO F17 Pro is available on all major online platforms as well as across retail store. Get your hands on one for a smartphone experience like no other.