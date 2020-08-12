The wait is finally over! Sadak 2 trailer is here and we can’t wait to watch the film

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 15:26 IST

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Makarand Deshpande

Director: Mahesh Bhatt

Producer: Mukesh Bhatt

Three streams. Three stories. One journey. Bollywood film buffs got a sneak peek into Sadak 2 as the trailer of the much-anticipated film released on Tuesday. It has already created intrigue and curiosity among movie fans as they wonder what path the sequel will take to carry forward a plot that led to one of the biggest blockbusters of the 1990s.

The movie is a continuation to 1991 Sadak, the story of a taxi driver, Ravi (Sanjay Dutt) who falls in love with Pooja (Pooja Bhat), a young girl forced into a prostitution racket by Maharani (Sadashiv Amrapurkar). The film showcased their journey and how Ravi manages to rescue Pooja from the racket.

Taking the story forward, the trailer of Sadak 2 opens with Ravi (Dutt) praying to a photograph of Pooja (Pooja Bhatt), who is presumably dead and this has left the former heart-broken and he sees no reason to live any longer. “Jisne meri zindagi ko zindagi di, voh to kabki gayi. Ab kiske liye jiyun (She who made me feel alive is long gone. Who should I live for?),” says Dutt.

The trailer then swiftly introduces Aryaa (Alia Bhatt), a new entrant to the Sadak plot, shown as a young girl, who is planning to avenge the death of someone close to her. As Aryaa decides to take a road trip to Mount Kailash, she meets Ravi, the taxi driver. Together, they embark on a journey to Kailash and are joined by Vishal (Aditya Roy Kapur), presented as Aryaa’s love interest. The trailer also gives us another interesting character, a god-man, who brings in a lot of mystery and thrill to the narrative. The trailer also gives glimpses of how Dutt is set to go all out to save Aryaa from all impending dangers in her path.

Sadak 2 marks many firsts. This is the first time Alia and her father have come together for a venture. The movie also sees Mahesh Bhatt wear the director’s hat after a hiatus of more than two decades and what makes it even more special is that he is directing both his daughters – Pooja and Alia – in the latest offering from the family’s production house. His last directorial was Kartoos in 1999.

Viewers will be treated to Alia and Aditya’s on-screen chemistry yet again. The duo seems to have a stellar equation and their short spells of romance in the trailer come as a breather from all the action that the film promises to its audience. After being seen together in Kalank, Sadak 2 is the pair’s second movie together (although Aditya was briefly seen in a cameo in Alia’s Dear Zindagi).

Sadak has given us some of the most memorable songs in the 90s including the superhit, Tumhein Apna Banane Ki Kasam. Sadak 2 seems to be following suit as one gets to hear the melodious Ishq kamaal playing in the background in the trailer.

As the first teasers, posters revealing the look of the main protagonists were shared on the Instagram handles of the lead actors last week. Actor Alia Bhat wrote: “The road to love is the ONLY road to take <3”.

Sadak was seventh-highest grossing movie of 1990s decade and is remembered for Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt’s brilliant performances. Will the continuation of the story, 29 years later, do justice to the blockbuster? Watch the movie to figure out for yourself!

Fox Star Studios presents a Vishesh Films production, Sadak 2. It will release digitally on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on August 28.