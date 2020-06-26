‘The world of reproductive science has progressed and treatment of even most severe cases of infertility might be possible’

brand-stories

Dear couples,

Twenty-three year old Nisha (name changed) came to our clinic with a history of no periods. She had been married for three years but never menstruated before or after. Her uterus was small. We gave her medication to start her periods, which she had for six months. She didn’t produce any eggs due to an ovarian failure but using donor eggs and her husband’s sperm, we were able to create an embryo and transferred it into her womb. She delivered a healthy baby boy.

Cases like the above are common in our clinic. Infertility has become a problem that affects a large number of couples now and there should be no stigma attached to getting treated for it any longer. The world of reproductive science has progressed considerably over the years and treatment of even most severe cases of infertility, like when there are no eggs in the ovarian reserve or no sperm in the semen, is possible.

In fact, couples who have been trying for a year, have regular intercourse but are unable to get pregnant must consult a specialist to know the reason for not conceiving. They must not wait.

In about 40% of cases, the problem is found to be with the female partner and in another 40%, the infertility is traced to the male partner. In 10% cases, the problem is with both the husband and the wife while in the remaining 10%, everything is normal and all the tests come out fine. But the couple still can’t conceive. We label these as “unexplained infertility”.

An infertility specialist can understand the problem being faced by the couple in conceiving by ordering tests and investigations to find the root cause of infertility. There are several stages of treatment available thereafter:

Intrauterine Insemination (IUI):

This is normally the first treatment for cases of unexplained infertility, where a sperm sample taken from the male partner is washed and healthy sperms are injected into the uterine cavity of the female partner. The pregnancy rate of IUI is about 12-15 per cent, which is a little higher than that in normal fertile couples, who show pregnancy rates of 8-10%. If couples are unable to conceive after 3 IUI cycles, they are advised to go for further investigations.

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF):

There could be factors like a disease affecting the fallopian tubes or endometriosis or pelvic inflammatory disease due to which the woman is not able to conceive. In IVF, the women are given medication to create more eggs per cycle, which are extracted through a simple procedure. These are then evaluated in a lab and kept near sperm samples collected from the male partner for fertilization.

We wait for the embryos created through the above process to mature and it is then transferred to the woman’s womb. She is also given medication to support the implantation.

Intracycloplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI):

In certain cases, if the male partner’s sperm count is low or if the sperms are abnormal, they are not able to fertilize the eggs. Here, ICSI is used, where selected sperms are injected into the eggs to create an embryo.

Even in cases where there are no eggs found or if the sperm count is zero, donor IVF can be carried out making it possible to have a healthy baby.

Yours Truly,

Dr. Vareesh Kumar

Dr. Kumar is the Founder and Owner, Vardaan IVF Center, Jalandhar and Vardaan IVF Center, Amritsar .

