The world’s 1st hair oil heater: All you need to know!

Do you know the wonders hot oil treatment can do to your hair? It is an age-old proven method to maintain your hair health, heal damaged hair, and protect them from further damage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The irony is that, due to a lack of time, the hot oil treatment that our grandmothers used to give us is now only available during pricey salon visits.

So, with the thought of combining ancient science with modern technology, the first patented Ayurvedic hair oil heater was created by the Tru Hair and Skin team. It takes around 4 minutes to heat the oil to the ideal temperature of 65 degrees, in the comfort of your home. They did this after seeing that people aren't applying hair oil the way they should, to receive the best benefits from it.

What does this hair oil heater do to your hair:

Heals damaged hair Improves blood circulation in the scalp Ensures easy absorption & deep penetration of the ingredients in the oil Promotes hair growth & reduces hair fall Prevents hair from further damage

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All in all, it's an essential product for anyone who wants to care for their hair at home.

Fun Fact: This cute portable heater is made with love in India.

They also conducted research, which found that people required advice on which products to buy as well as information on the best ingredients for their hair. With the help of this information, their Ayurvedic doctors were able to create a Free 3-Factor Hair Analysis.

What is 3-Factor Hair Analysis?

The 3-Factor Hair Analysis algorithm was developed by Ayurvedic Doctors to help customers choose the right ingredients for their hair based on their body type, hair type, and demographic details. It finds the underlying problem and provides you with a customised hair kit and a free personalised natural supplement (safe to consume + 0 side effects) developed just for you!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Conclusion

According to what we know about Ayurveda, it sounds like a great approach to preserving your physical and mental health! The company has a wide range of products to offer that includes topical hair oils with heater, natural personalised supplements made especially to fulfil internal nutritional demands, and 25+ SKUs.

The best thing is, that they have several interests outside of merely generating money. So the company has teamed up with the Indian nonprofit organisation "Humanity Foundation India" to support the education of rural girls. What more effective approach is there to accomplish this than to donate 5% of each sale you make on their website?

Bonus: Our sources tell us, that they’re launching a unique range of skin care products, very soon!!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.