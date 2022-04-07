The XSEED Advantage: Shaping Thought Leaders of Tomorrow

The environment today needs children who grow up to become skilled thinkers and problem solvers. However, the schooling system today continues to focus rigidly on memorization rather than on nourishing intellectual creativity. This is a direct result of impersonalized, one-size-fits-all, outdated teaching practices.

XSEED systematically resolves this problem. The XSEED Schools Program seeks to go beyond memorization and basic comprehension, to a level where children have a solid understanding of what they study, are able to apply it to existing and new situations, and further, express their own thoughts and ideas. XSEED builds thinking skills and problem-solving confidence in children. XSEED children ask more questions, can write in their own words, can complete homework on their own, are not afraid to speak up in English, persist longer in solving problems, and score well on tests. Visible benefits of the program are curiosity, confidence, the ability to reflect, and higher-order thinking skills in children. A study showed that XSEED children outperformed their peers in non-XSEED schools by up to 20% on an average across grades, and even more on items requiring mastery of higher-order inference and reasoning skills.

XSeed Education has developed into a force in elementary and primary education in India. The XSEED 5 Step learning process has delivered and needs to be adopted in more schools. Every hour of the day over one million children from low- to middle-income schools across India, Nepal, Bhutan, the Middle East, and the Philippines are benefitting from the XSEED way of learning.

XSEED pursues a unique educational approach, blending curriculum, assessment and professional development into one seamless intervention. It works with the existing resources in the school, utilizing existing teachers, syllabus, timetable and classroom infrastructure, allowing it to scale to a large number of mainstream schools. The XSEED Schools Program consists of five integrated components namely, Teacher Manuals, Teacher Training, Student Workbook, Content Book, Assessment & Monitoring and XSEED Mini-Campus, that represent the complete academic solution for a school.

The XSEED system of learning is a powerful research-based method that builds a strong learning foundation, better grades, and true confidence in children. With the XSEED Method children never forget—they actually understand concepts and do things on their own. XSEED teachers undergo rigorous training. XSEED has developed over 10,000 hours of instruction, curriculum, assessment, and professional development resources.

Teaching quality is more consistent with better use of hands-on activities, questioning and collaborative methods. XSEED is a comprehensive and scalable teaching toolkit for educating any child based on a scientific 5-Step Learning Process. Its teaching plans help XSEED-trained teachers uncover and share each concept, step-by-step in the classroom. Year-round coaching and training in the classroom further empower teachers with the know-how and confidence necessary to continuously uplift classroom practice.

“Skills are built through repeated experiences of trying things on one’s own, failing, getting feedback and then trying again in order to succeed. This can be best instilled in the formative years between 3 and 13 when the brain has the maximum flexibility to adapt and learn. However, learning is a journey that must continue life-long. We believe that such skilled master teachers are the biggest asset classrooms and students could have to ensure success in learning to learn, but also that lack of access to such master teachers is a solvable societal challenge. This is what we seek to accomplish in our lifetime and beyond” said Mr. Ashish Rajpal, Founder, XSEED Education. Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

