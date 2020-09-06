There’s more to the humble potato…

brand-stories

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 11:14 IST

Up until now, you’ve probably thought of the potato as a plain old vegetable. But Mr.Ghosh, with all his quirks, likes to use the potato as a metaphor for relationships! After confronting his wife over the phone call he overheard, he goes to Tanmay’s house, where he gives him a pep talk. And while preparing his signature dish (you’ll know about it when you watch this episode!), Mr. Ghosh uses a potato to explain to Tanmay how relationships work.

HT Neighbour’s Kitchen is a web series launched by Hindustan Times, in association with Glen India. Set in Delhi, it’s a story of four neighbours and how, over a period of time, they become great companions. There are four primary characters—Mr. & Mrs. Ghosh, Tanmay, a chef-in-the-making, and Anamika, a nutritionist. There’s also Alexi, who is Anamika’s boyfriend, and he is one person that you should probably look out for!

Episode 4 also throws spotlight on Anamika’s and Alexi’s relationship. It makes us wonder, ‘Are they really made for each other?’ Tanmay, on the other hand, probably realizes what he feels for Anamika.

Watch to know more.