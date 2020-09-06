e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Brand Stories / There’s more to the humble potato…

There’s more to the humble potato…

A potato as a metaphor for a relationship? Let Mr.Ghosh tell you why, in Episode 4 of HT Neighbour’s Kitchen.

brand-stories Updated: Sep 06, 2020 11:14 IST
Partnered Feature, HT Brand Studio
Partnered Feature, HT Brand Studio
         

Up until now, you’ve probably thought of the potato as a plain old vegetable. But Mr.Ghosh, with all his quirks, likes to use the potato as a metaphor for relationships! After confronting his wife over the phone call he overheard, he goes to Tanmay’s house, where he gives him a pep talk. And while preparing his signature dish (you’ll know about it when you watch this episode!), Mr. Ghosh uses a potato to explain to Tanmay how relationships work.

HT Neighbour’s Kitchen is a web series launched by Hindustan Times, in association with Glen India. Set in Delhi, it’s a story of four neighbours and how, over a period of time, they become great companions. There are four primary characters—Mr. & Mrs. Ghosh, Tanmay, a chef-in-the-making, and Anamika, a nutritionist. There’s also Alexi, who is Anamika’s boyfriend, and he is one person that you should probably look out for!

Episode 4 also throws spotlight on Anamika’s and Alexi’s relationship. It makes us wonder, ‘Are they really made for each other?’ Tanmay, on the other hand, probably realizes what he feels for Anamika.

Watch to know more.

tags
top news
India must hold Facebook accountable
India must hold Facebook accountable
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
Rhea Chakraborty joins NCB probe, to come face-to-face with brother Showik
Rhea Chakraborty joins NCB probe, to come face-to-face with brother Showik
Rajnath Singh says meeting with Iran’s General Hatami was fruitful
Rajnath Singh says meeting with Iran’s General Hatami was fruitful
Record one-day jump of over 90,000 Covid-19 cases takes India’s tally past 4.11 million
Record one-day jump of over 90,000 Covid-19 cases takes India’s tally past 4.11 million
Several people stabbed in UK’s Birmingham, say police
Several people stabbed in UK’s Birmingham, say police
‘GST means economic apocalypse’: Rahul Gandhi’s latest jibe at govt
‘GST means economic apocalypse’: Rahul Gandhi’s latest jibe at govt
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In