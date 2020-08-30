There’s mystery in the air...

brand-stories

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 11:24 IST

Mr.Ghosh maybe a retired lieutenant colonel, but he hasn’t really stopped sniffing out danger in the air. Indeed, in Episode 3 of HT Neighbour’s Kitchen, he is shown to be suspicious of his wife. Now, only time will tell what it is all about, and whether Mr.Ghosh manages to get to the bottom of the truth.

HT Neighbour’s Kitchen is a web series launched by Hindustan Times, in association with Glen India. Set in Delhi, it’s a story of four neighbours and how, over a period of time, they become great companions. There are four primary characters—Mr. & Mrs. Ghosh, Tanmay, a chef-in-the-making, and Anamika, a nutritionist. There’s also Alexi, who is Anamika’s boyfriend, and he is one person that you should probably look out for!

Meanwhile, in this episode, Anamika is also shown to be falling sick. Although she takes shelter at the Ghosh’s, she doesn’t want to visit a doctor. The Ghosh’s and Tanmay try to persuade her, but to no avail.

To know more, watch the episode.