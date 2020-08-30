e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Brand Stories / There’s mystery in the air...

There’s mystery in the air...

Why is Mr.Ghosh a ‘man on a mission’ in Episode 3 of HT Neighbour’s Kitchen? Watch to know more.

brand-stories Updated: Aug 30, 2020 11:24 IST
Partnered Feature, HT Brand Studio
Partnered Feature, HT Brand Studio
         

Mr.Ghosh maybe a retired lieutenant colonel, but he hasn’t really stopped sniffing out danger in the air. Indeed, in Episode 3 of HT Neighbour’s Kitchen, he is shown to be suspicious of his wife. Now, only time will tell what it is all about, and whether Mr.Ghosh manages to get to the bottom of the truth.

HT Neighbour’s Kitchen is a web series launched by Hindustan Times, in association with Glen India. Set in Delhi, it’s a story of four neighbours and how, over a period of time, they become great companions. There are four primary characters—Mr. & Mrs. Ghosh, Tanmay, a chef-in-the-making, and Anamika, a nutritionist. There’s also Alexi, who is Anamika’s boyfriend, and he is one person that you should probably look out for!

Meanwhile, in this episode, Anamika is also shown to be falling sick. Although she takes shelter at the Ghosh’s, she doesn’t want to visit a doctor. The Ghosh’s and Tanmay try to persuade her, but to no avail.

To know more, watch the episode.

tags
top news
Live: PM Modi urges startups to team up for making innovative toys locally
Live: PM Modi urges startups to team up for making innovative toys locally
With nearly 79,000 new cases of Covid-19, India sets grim world record
With nearly 79,000 new cases of Covid-19, India sets grim world record
For peace along border, one must adhere to agreements: S Jaishankar
For peace along border, one must adhere to agreements: S Jaishankar
Now, call to oust Ghulam Nabi Azad from Congress citing indiscipline
Now, call to oust Ghulam Nabi Azad from Congress citing indiscipline
Unlock 4 from September 1: What changes, what remains the same
Unlock 4 from September 1: What changes, what remains the same
Delhi likely to receive light to moderate rain today: IMD
Delhi likely to receive light to moderate rain today: IMD
‘Standard Covid-19 treatment protocol is saving lives’: Health ministry
‘Standard Covid-19 treatment protocol is saving lives’: Health ministry
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In