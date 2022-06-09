These Crypto Could Replace Ethereum in Market - Cardano, Polkadot, CashFi

Over the years, cryptocurrency has become a familiar term globally. Even if you do not know about crypto and what it entails, the chances are that you have heard the word several times already. This goes to show how popular it is.

Cryptocurrencies are digital, decentralized, peer-to-peer assets that are utilized for several financial operations such as buying, selling, trading and investing. These assets are entirely native to the internet, meaning you can't touch them physically. It is in this manner that cryptocurrency differs from fiat currency.

With the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency, many cryptos are springing up by the day. Thousands of cryptocurrencies are available today and in different denominations, from meme coins to De-Fi coins and metaverse coins. Ethereum (ETH) is one of the better-known cryptos, but in time, that might not be the case.

Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT) and CashFi (CFI) are on course to shake the crypto industry and maybe even knock Ethereum (ETH) off its pedestal.

Cardano (ADA)

Crypto, as glamorous and innovative as it sounds, is not without challenges. At the moment, a couple of issues the crypto space faces include scalability, energy consumption and the ability to interact with regular money.

Cardano (ADA) is a third-generation blockchain and smart contract platform that seeks to solve these problems through peer-reviewed research.

The main goal of Cardano (ADA) is to become an open platform that provides economic identity to billions around the world through decentralized applications to manage identity, value and governance.

ADA is Cardano's native cryptocurrency and is currently a top 10 cryptocurrency by market cap in 2022. The token can be used to buy, trade and pay for transactions on the blockchain. Additionally, users can use ADA to participate in governance on the Cardano (ADA) platform.

Polkadot (DOT)

Blockchain networks operate separately and in silos at the moment. This inadvertently creates a lot of problems during token exchange across networks and other De-Fi operations. Luckily, Polkadot (DOT) is trying to remedy the situation.

Polkadot (DOT) is a multi-chain network designed to be a connective hub for all other blockchain networks. The platform seeks to create an internet of interoperable blockchain networks for a decentralized web.

By operating in this manner, Polkadot (DOT) will take care of messy and costly cryptocurrency mining processes and enable developers to focus on creating decentralized applications (dApp) and smart contract functionality.

DOT is the native token of the Polkadot network, and it allows holders to vote on potential code changes. DOT is currently a top 20 crypto by market cap.

CashFi (CFI)

CashFi (CFI) is a De-Fi platform that seeks to usher in a new generation of liquid staking. It is a next-generation decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network.

CashFi (CFI) is designed to unite the blockchain ecosystem to provide De-Fi services that are faster, more affordable and more scalable.

CashFi (CFI) will provide users with products such as liquid staking, NFT and synthetic asset services. The current liquid staking market has a market cap of $11.7 billion and is poised to redefine De-Fi.

It offers unrestricted access to staked assets and usage, including during the staked duration. CashFi (CFI) intends to utilize this to provide its users with never before seen access to liquidity.

Additionally, CashFi (CFI) provides users with a secure and easy to use NFT framework to create their own versatile NFT marketplaces. CashFi (CFI) will provide all the necessary features to construct distinct NFT marketplaces on its platform, thereby allowing users to develop and mint extensible NFTs to be traded across multiple blockchains.

In doing so, CashFi (CFI) would achieve cross-chain and cross-platform interoperability.

CashFi's native crypto is $CFI, and the token offers investors a lot of benefits such as staking rewards and participation in CashFi (CFI) governance.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.