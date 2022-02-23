Theta432 led by M. Michael Mitama all set to launch its operations in India

Theta432 is a United States-based startup, a Cyber Defense firm that has set up a state-of-the-art cyber dense centre in India. The Cyber Defense Centre is going to provide end-to-end, real-time, 24/7 cyber security monitoring and protection services that will support and guide Indian businesses. It is created and devoted completely to preventing, detecting, assessing and responding quickly to cybersecurity threats and breaches. As well as building cyber security programs and frameworks for consistent cyber security protection. It has been stated that the client environment will always be monitored, therefore adapting to a follow-the-sun model that will help to deliver services such as 24/7 security monitoring, management, remediation, threat hunting, security analytics, incident discovery and response, compliance reporting and malware analysis. This branch is also going to provide data security for remote workers’ work products so that it is not lost, stolen, deleted or manipulated. The firm with this launch wants to make a substantial investment to prepare its employees, hire more local resources and create more job opportunities for cyber security specialists in the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

M. Michael Mitama is the founder and has experts of security analysts with excellent skills in threat research, counter intelligence and intelligence gathering, ensuring impeccable services to its customers. He has several titles and awards in the industry and has also trained with many professionals and coaches them to be at par with his defensive game. Currently, he is training in all forms of warfare, cyber, physical, physical, tactical ops with members of the Navy Seals, Army Rangers and U.S. Coast Guard Deployable Special Forces for instance. Not only does he provide a foreground for cybersecurity but also considers overall security a priority. Currently, he has trained Belgian Malinois as ESD (Electronic Scent Device) K9's that can scent hidden storage devices such as hard drives, micro drives with evidence, so they can do forensics on these devices to bring perpetrators of nefarious activity to justice. He himself has been put through rigorous tactical training to work side by side with law enforcement and governments in cases involving cyber crime where the physical element is involved. Currently, he is at S.W.A.T. training to assist law enforcement in various forms of computer crimes involving counter terrorism and anti-human trafficking, not necessarily new to M. Michael Mitama since serving as a Medic in the U.S. Army. The vision and scope of computer crimes is a huge scope but Mitama considers it a public service to do as much as possible with the gifts he's been given. He feels as a custodian to society to protect and secure the Metaverse that soon will immerse all of us and with that we will need deeper vision on what we are getting into. With the same relenting nature he is moving THETA432’s skills, tools and capabilities to a level that will fortify any network and protect others from becoming a victim of criminal elements. The journey has been long and vast, however all together this helps in the identification that further strengthens the identification, prevention, detection and response of cyber crime. The approach provides the ability of turning the current shallow depth of cyber security into deep cyber security and surface the signal, thus reducing the noise.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

M Michael Mitama has stated that THETA432’s revolutionary approach is owed to service! Good old-fashioned service, just service with a human touch. He further added that they are there for their clients 24/7/365 providing more value on all fronts on-demand. He further adds, “ So, moving forward our revolutionary approach is just to be great partners, help others in need and give the best service we can to defend our clients’ networks.” He even stated, “ We believe that there is a standard with which one should achieve for their clients.” THETA432 embraces knowledge and skills combined with technology to keep in check every attack being mitigated at its earliest stage, showing that this is a complex process and takes years of experience. Its main aim is the protection of the client and their data, and in doing so they are bringing the right people at the right stage, with the technology and the process together in perfect harmony to epitomize their services among others in the cyber security space.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}