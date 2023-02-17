Things To Know Before Taking A Gold Loan in 2023

New Delhi (India), February 15: People in India prefer to buy gold articles as a mark of prosperity, but purchasing gold is also considered one of the most preferred investment vehicles by Indians. And when the time comes, the gold articles/jewellery works as financial aid when there is an urgent requirement for funds. You can pledge your gold jewellery as collateral to get a gold loan. However, you must only consider a trustworthy non-banking financial company or a bank to take a gold loan.

A gold loan from a local jeweller or a small-time lender can often be an unsecured transaction because the value of your collateral will often be at the lender’s discretion. The safety and Security of your gold jewellery are also uncertain in such cases. So, to get the best deal, you must prefer a bank or an NBFC. And when planning to take a gold loan, make sure to consider the following aspects: -

Assessment of gold

Evaluation of gold which you keep as collateral, is done based on weight and purity. If you want to get a gold loan, you must be sure that your gold article is 22 carats or more than that. Also, your gold must be hallmark certified to be qualified by the lender. Be aware of the form of gold that qualifies for a gold loan. Banks and Non-Banking Finance Companies will mostly not give gold loans against gold bars and coins. Gold Loan is given only against gold jewellery.

Repayment plan of loan

A reasonable repayment structure of a gold loan will help you plan your finances much better. If you take a gold loan, you will be able to repay the loan in a shorter period and can even pay a lower interest rate. People often prefer to get a gold loan because of the flexibility in repayment tenure. The best part about a gold loan is that it does not have a minimum lock-in period. To get the best gold loan deal, you should look for a creditor who offers a loan with a low-interest rate or a higher loan-to-value (LTV) ratio. LTV ratio is a financial ratio which compares the amount of money borrowed to the market price of gold.

Evaluation of the value of gold

You get the amount in exchange for the collateral based on the market rate of gold on that day. The value of gold is determined by lenders based on the price of the gold. The purity of a piece of gold is measured by carats.

The purest form of gold is too soft to be used in jewellery. So, your gold jewellery is composed of approximately 91% pure gold and 9% of zinc, copper, cadmium, or silver. It is easy for a lender to distinguish between pure gold and gold composed with a mixture of such alloys in greater quantity. Trade of gold, its demand and supply every day, and several other factors, lead to changes in gold's market value.

Eligibility for a gold loan

The eligibility criteria for a gold loan are dependent on the collateral. In other financial loan options, such as loans against property and personal loans, specific eligibility criteria are in place, such as the applicant's age, employment status, credit history or financial stability, etc. In the case of a gold loan, a gold loan calculator helps in checking eligibility based on the weight, purity, type, and composition of the gold article. To mitigate the risks while providing a loan, the amount you will be able to borrow against the gold may not equal the value of the collateral. However, this again varies from lender to lender.

Research to get the best schemes.

People prefer gold loans over other types of loans, such as personal or home loans. Gold loans have the benefit of lower interest as compared to other types of loans. Also, processing fees and additional charges are generally lower in the case of gold loans. Find a bank or financial institution, or NBFC like Muthoot Finance that offers minimum documentation and quick disbursals. Explore different kinds of gold loan schemes which benefit you in the best possible way. Remember, you will get to enjoy low-interest rates for loans with shorter tenures. Check the current gold rate in India for the best value on your gold before giving it out for a loan. Rather than getting an unsecured loan, you should go for a secured gold loan. A secured loan is something that you get after pledging collateral. A gold loan is a secured loan in which you can put an idle asset to use.

While there are various perks to getting a gold loan, you must be cautious before getting one and consider all these points.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.