Things to know before you buy a washing machine

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:56 IST

Planning to buy a washing machine, but not sure which one would be adequate for your family’s needs?

Worry not!

Here are a few things that you should look for in the product. A combination of these will not only ease your laundry process, but also make washing more efficient and less time-consuming.

1. A hassle-free hot water wash: Many of us have grown up seeing our mothers or aunts wash clothes in hot water. This is because a hot water wash is considered to be one of the best techniques for tackling germs and helping remove the most stubborn stains.

However, the process of soaking clothes in hot water and then putting them into the washer can be tedious and time-consuming, which is why you should choose a washing machine that comes with a built-in heater. Panasonic’s latest top load washing machine offers this very feature— it heats the water automatically and maintains a certain temperature during the wash. A specially designed pulsator generates a powerful water flow to provide a scrubbing effect.

As a result, you can get rid of curry stains, stains on collars/cuffs, and oil stains from all your garments. You may not be able to stop your family members from spilling food on clothes or bedsheets, but you can fight against tough stains. A combination of hot water and scrub in the machine also ensures that your belongings don’t end up looking dull.

2. Top-notch care of white clothes: Remember the times when your favourite white T-shirt would go for washing and come back with a variety of colours on it? Not anymore!

The new Panasonic washing machine has been designed to take care of white clothes with a combination of hot and cold water washing. A powerful flow of hot water helps remove dirt thoroughly and maintain the whiteness of clothes. Reason enough to indulge in your love for whites?

3. Easy removal of dirt: Finally, the washing machine that you opt for should be capable of eliminating even the toughest of stains. Gone are the days when people had to manually scrub off dirt, sweat, or mud stains from clothes before putting them into the washer. Panasonic’s latest offering is equipped with advanced technologies that can help remove dirt from deep within fibers, without any interventions from you.

For instance, it has a feature called Active Foam System, which creates high-density foam before the washing cycle starts. Fine foam lifts, separates and removes dirt from deep within fibers. Yes, you don’t have to worry about your children playing in the mud, or your shirts having huge stains!

There’s also a feature known as Stain Master+ which allows you to wash clothes in 60°C water, thereby helping eliminate bacteria attached to fabrics. The machine, therefore, is ideal for washing infants’ clothes and towels. The features are also great for removing detergent stains.

Now that you know what the perfect washing machine looks like, you can finally make a decision. Go ahead, make your life easy!

