Things You Absolutely Don’t Know About Serums

We are not going to explain you about what exactly a serum is and how do you need to incorporate it in your skincare routine. There was a time when serums were a part of elevated skincare routine. But now it has become a mandatory part of every skincare regimen. As we know that serums are super concentrated dose of actives to address the targeted skin concern. But you know how important it is to find the right serum to see the desired results? Yes, finding the right serum is not easy. And using just any serum in your skincare routine is not enough.

Few factors which one must keep in mind before picking the ideal serum are skin type, the primary skin issue which you need to treat, allergies, to name a few. But most importantly do not forget to get your consultation done by a certified dermatologist. Some of the major issues faced by our skin are acne, dark spots, dullness, sensitivity, hyperpigmentation, signs of ageing like fine lines, age spots, sagging and dryness.

Fixderma Skincare brings to you the range of Dermatologist approved and clinically tested serums. These serums have been uniquely formulated to ensure maximum efficacy, faster results and no side effects. There is a serum for every skin type and it is time for you now to explore this wonderful serums and find your fit now.

Collagen Booster Serum

As the name suggests, this serum is designed to reverse the signs of ageing. Infused with hydrolyzed collagen and peptides, this formulation smoothens the fine lines and wrinkles by replenishing the lost collagen in the skin and imparts firm and youthful skin.

Anti-Acne Serum

Acne is the most common and annoying skin issue. It not only disturbs the texture of the skin but also causes pigmentation if not treated properly and on time. Fixderma Anti-Acne serum is your ultimate solution to fight stubborn acne. This serum is a powerful blend of azelaic acid, mandelic acid, salicylic acid and niacinamide. It kills acne causing bacteria, gently exfoliates the skin, unclogs the pores and keeps the excess sebum in check.

Pore Minimizer Serum

Some people apply egg whites and some people rely on ice therapy, but everyone has one or other hack to reduce enlarged pores. Time for you to try Fixderma Pore Minimizer serum. This serum is designed to minimize the pores and improve the overall texture of the skin. It is infused with 20% Niacinamide, 2.5% Glucosamine, 0.5% phytic acid and the nourishing hyaluronic acid.

Repair and Restore Serum

Our skin goes through a lot. Skincare abuse due to use of wrong products, environmental damage, sensitivity, redness etc. This serum is specially designed to calm irritated skin and restore its health. It comes with the goodness of Cica extract, Aloe vera, Zinc PCA and Omega plus.

Glow Booster Serum

Pollution, stress, hormonal changes, lifestyle, poor diet lead to dull skin. With a potent and trusted combination of 6.5% Mandelic acid, Niacinamide and Gallic acid, the Glow Booster Serum is a gentle yet effective formulation which mildly exfoliates the skin, removing the dead and dull layer, and gives you a blemish-free, refined and glowing skin.

Anti Ageing Serum

This serum comes with the potent combination of pro-retinol, peptide and hyaluronic acid. It diminishes signs of ageing, reduces sebum and improves the overall appearance of skin. It also increases the skin’s firmness and elasticity.

Pigment Corrector Serum

We all love a clear and blemish-free skin. This serum is infused with Tranexamic Acid, mulberry extract, phytic acid and Aloe vera to reduce the appearance of pigmentation, dark spots and uneven skin tone.

