Thinking of Investing: Think Tata AIA Plans

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Tata AIA funds have consistently outperformed benchmarks.

95.25% of the rated AUM of Tata AIA Life is rated either 4 star or 5 star on a 5-year basis as of January 31st, 2024, by Morningstar Ratings*

As of 29thFebruary’24, the Company’s total Asset Under Management (AUM) was INR 96,532 Cr. ​Over the past few years, Tata AIA, one of India’s leading private life insurers, has consistently introduced new investment opportunities to investors seeking to generate wealth. Exploring several diverse themes, Tata AIA has developed a robust suite of 8 Unit linked products.



These products have generated superior returns over multiple time periods, consistently beating the benchmark. The below table shows the performance of multiple Tata AIA unit linked products across diverse themes.



To add to this outstanding performance is the fact that the funds are also highly rated. 95.25% of the rated AUM of Tata AIA Life is rated either 4 star or 5 star on a 5-year basis as of January 31st, 2024, by Morningstar Ratings*, the global benchmark.



Tata AIA's investment philosophy reflects an unwavering commitment to policyholders, focusing on delivering superior, consistent, and risk-adjusted long-term returns. Embracing a bottom-up stock-picking strategy backed by a well-defined research process, Tata AIA remains steadfast in sound investment practices, undeterred by market cycles.



To add to the fund performance is the suite of unit linked solutions that consumers can purchase. These includes products like Fortune Pro, Wealth Pro, Fortune Maxima etc. In recent years, Tata AIA has introduced ‘one of its kind’ solutions, namely Investment Linked Plans under the Param Rakshak (PR) series. These solutions enable consumers to avail market linked plans with a higher protection cover, thereby offering the dual benefit of financial security with wealth creation opportunities. Some of these solutions include PR Pro, PR Elite etc, offering wide range of premium payment and payout terms. What more, consumers can avail options like Systematic Withdrawal, in line with their investment needs.



Recently, the company has also introduced Pro-Fit which enables them to invest for future health related expenses while generating wealth through market linked investment. To add to this is the Health & Wellness proposition, with the globally renowned Vitality platform, available only through Tata AIA solutions in India. This allows to adopt a healthy regime and also get discounts on their policy premium amount.

Harshad Patil, CIO, Tata AIA

The long-term prospects for the Indian economy remain promising, bolstered by several key growth drivers, One crucial factor contributing to this optimism is India's sizeable and rapidly expanding middle class, which continues to fuel consumer spending. This trend coupled with a robust industrial sector, has positioned India as an increasingly attractive investment destination on the global stage. Projections indicate that the Indian economy is poised to achieve a growth rate of around 7% for the fiscal year 2024. Furthermore, with continued momentum, India is widely anticipated to ascend to the ranks of the world's top three economies by 2030, underscoring its emergence as a significant player in the global economic landscape.

About Tata AIA Life



Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited (Tata AIA) is a joint venture Company formed by Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. and AIA Group Ltd. (AIA). Tata AIA Life combines Tata’s pre-eminent leadership position in India and AIA’s presence as the largest, independent listed pan-Asian life insurance group in the world, spanning 18 markets in the Asia Pacific region.



Tata AIA reported an Individual Weighted New Business Premium (IWNBP) income of INR 7,092 Cr in FY23, an increase of 59% over FY22. The Individual Death Claims Settlement ratio improved from 98.53% in FY22 to 99.01% in FY23. The Persistency ratio, reflecting the percentage of consumers who choose to renew their policies with Tata AIA, has earned the Company the top rank in four out of five cohorts, including 13th-month persistency. Compared to FY22, the 13th Month Persistency ratio (based on Premium) of the Company improved to 88.1%.



About the Tata Group



Founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1868, the Tata Group is a global enterprise, headquartered in India, comprising 30 companies across ten verticals. The group operates in more than 100 countries across six continents, with a mission 'To improve the quality of life of the communities we serve globally, through long-term stakeholder value creation based on Leadership with Trust’.



Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies. Sixty-six percent of the equity share capital of Tata Sons is held by philanthropic trusts, which support education, health, livelihood generation and art and culture. In 2022-23, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was $150 billion (INR 12 trillion). These companies collectively employ over 1 million people.



Each Tata company or enterprise operates independently under the guidance and supervision of its own board of directors. There are 29 publicly listed Tata enterprises with a combined market capitalisation of $300 billion (INR 24 trillion) as on July 31, 2023.



About AIA



AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively “AIA” or the “Group”) comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets–wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR(1), Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei and Macau SAR(2), and a 49 per cent joint venture in India. In addition, AIA has a 24.99 per cent shareholding in China Post Life Insurance Co., Ltd.



The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in Asia (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$276 billion as of 30 June 2023.



AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia, AIA serves the holders of more than 41 million individual policies and 17 million participating members of group insurance schemes.



AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock codes “1299” for HKD counter and “81299” for RMB counter with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market under the ticker symbol “AAGIY”.



Notes:

(1) Hong Kong SAR refers to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

(2) Macau SAR refers to the Macau Special Administrative Region.



