This B-School has made the MBA degree future-proof
Figure this. By 2025, automation and a new division of labour between humans and machines will disrupt about 85 million jobs globally across 15 industries in 26 economies, according to a recent research by World Economic Forum.
According to The Future of Jobs survey, even though machines will take over, there are certain core areas where humans will retain their comparative advantage. These include managing, advising, decision-making, reasoning, communicating, and interacting.
No wonder then that core skills such as critical thinking, analysis, and problem-solving are consistently at the top of the reskilling and upskilling priorities for educators and businesses, as these are the new focus areas for the jobs of tomorrow.
Getting future-ready
In order to stay relevant, you need to reinforce your business acumen with the right skills needed to thrive in a competitive world. Business schools such as Jaipuria Institute of Management (Lucknow | Noida | Jaipur | Indore) have designed their study programs to suit the needs of the leaders of tomorrow. The institute is helping thousands of talented students sharpen their business acumen, leadership, and interpersonal skills with its new-age curriculum.
The next logical question then is: do you need a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) degree?
The right qualifications
The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the pace of digitalization across industries and businesses. But this does not mean that you need a degree in technology or coding to thrive in this new world order.
An MBA degree demonstrates a commitment to learning and application of skills that help a company achieve success. A curriculum that has the instincts of future business needs helps broaden your horizons, the benefits of which are applicable regardless of the industry or area of professional focus.
“The industry-immersed curriculum, blended with new-age electives like Business Analytics, Decision Science, Design Thinking, and Business Simulations, make Jaipuria MBA stand apart from the rest,” says Dr. Prabhat Pankaj, Director, Jaipuria Institute Jaipur.
In addition to giving you theoretical and practical knowledge of how a business is run, Jaipuria’s MBA program acquaints you with the right soft skills, such as communication, teamwork, and leadership.
Nurturing practical management skills
From the time the world’s first MBA program was introduced by the Harvard Business School in 1908, the way that businesses are run has undergone a sea change, which reflects in the changing curricula of management education.
In order to keep pace with the changing needs of the industry, business schools expand their offerings, thereby ensuring that their study programs are relevant. MBA institutes now focus on training students for real-world challenges.
Keeping this in mind, Jaipuria Institute of Management has developed a unique industry mentorship program, wherein students take part in real-life projects to get a hands-on experience of the way businesses are run. In the process, they are mentored by industry experts.
This initiative has had an impact on the quality of talent being churned out by the B-school, and also boosted the confidence of recruiters. This reflects in the placements at Jaipuria Institute of Management, where, in spite of the slowdown in the job market after the pandemic, a stellar placement record was witnessed. The highest package offered to a student touched ₹19 lakh, while the average package stood at ₹6.75 lakh. Some of the other companies that have already completed their process this year are Deloitte, Amul, Dabur, HUL, HCL, IDFC First Bank, Berge, etc.
“The only success formula to succeed in any business is staying relevant to customers. We not only teach this philosophy, but also practice it upfront day in and day out. While designing any practice, we ensure that it is relevant for our students, as well as for the business world. The only reason why Jaipuria witnessed remarkable growth even in difficult times is because we can respond proactively,” says Dr. Prithvi Yadav, Director, Jaipuria Institute Indore.
A different Be-School
When you sign up for an MBA program, your learning journey continues even outside the classroom, as it delivers an immersive learning experience. A good MBA program is much more than just the academic curriculum – it is an interactive and practical learning experience, which offers a natural ground for peer learning.
In fact, MBA students often learn as much from their peers, as they do from faculty. The two years of MBA at Jaipuria Institute of Management teach you how to collaborate with people from different backgrounds and cultures.
The Uncampus initiative at Jaipuria is a live example of it. The seamless integration of learning processes across its four campuses, through exchange of resources, knowledge, and opportunities, is what makes Jaipuria a different Be-School.
The Jaipuria legacy
Over the past 25 years, Jaipuria Institutes have created new benchmarks in academic excellence across the country. It has got the prestigious accreditation with graded autonomy by AICTE, a status which very few B-Schools in the country enjoy.
Apart from NBA and AIU accreditation, the latest NIRF 2020 also ranked three campuses—Jaipuria Lucknow, Jaipuria Noida, and Jaipuria Jaipur—among the top 100 management institutes in India.
“The graded autonomy is a way of recognizing that institutions independently working towards excellence do not require high levels of monitoring and regulations. With this recognition, we are certainly encouraged to improve our performance and set new standards,” says Mr. Prasoon M Tripathi, Dean (Development), Jaipuria Institute of Management.
So, are you set to be a part of the great Jaipuria tradition?
Click here to know more about the PGDM program at Jaipuria Institute of Management.
