IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Stories / This B-School has made the MBA degree future-proof
Jaipuria Institute of Management has got the prestigious accreditation with graded autonomy by AICTE, a status which very few B-Schools in the country enjoy.(Jaipuria Institute of Management )
Jaipuria Institute of Management has got the prestigious accreditation with graded autonomy by AICTE, a status which very few B-Schools in the country enjoy.(Jaipuria Institute of Management )
brand stories

This B-School has made the MBA degree future-proof

In order to keep pace with the changing needs of the industry, Jaipuria Institute of Management has developed a unique industry mentorship program. As part of this, students take part in projects where they get a hands-on experience of the way businesses are run. Find out more here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:30 PM IST

Figure this. By 2025, automation and a new division of labour between humans and machines will disrupt about 85 million jobs globally across 15 industries in 26 economies, according to a recent research by World Economic Forum.

According to The Future of Jobs survey, even though machines will take over, there are certain core areas where humans will retain their comparative advantage. These include managing, advising, decision-making, reasoning, communicating, and interacting.

No wonder then that core skills such as critical thinking, analysis, and problem-solving are consistently at the top of the reskilling and upskilling priorities for educators and businesses, as these are the new focus areas for the jobs of tomorrow.

Getting future-ready

Business schools such as Jaipuria Institute of Management (Lucknow Noida Jaipur Indore) have designed their study programs to suit the needs of the leaders of tomorrow.(Jaipuria Institute of Management )
Business schools such as Jaipuria Institute of Management (Lucknow Noida Jaipur Indore) have designed their study programs to suit the needs of the leaders of tomorrow.(Jaipuria Institute of Management )

In order to stay relevant, you need to reinforce your business acumen with the right skills needed to thrive in a competitive world. Business schools such as Jaipuria Institute of Management (Lucknow | Noida | Jaipur | Indore) have designed their study programs to suit the needs of the leaders of tomorrow. The institute is helping thousands of talented students sharpen their business acumen, leadership, and interpersonal skills with its new-age curriculum.

The next logical question then is: do you need a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) degree?

The right qualifications

The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the pace of digitalization across industries and businesses. But this does not mean that you need a degree in technology or coding to thrive in this new world order.

An MBA degree demonstrates a commitment to learning and application of skills that help a company achieve success. A curriculum that has the instincts of future business needs helps broaden your horizons, the benefits of which are applicable regardless of the industry or area of professional focus.

“The industry-immersed curriculum, blended with new-age electives like Business Analytics, Decision Science, Design Thinking, and Business Simulations, make Jaipuria MBA stand apart from the rest,” says Dr. Prabhat Pankaj, Director, Jaipuria Institute Jaipur.

In addition to giving you theoretical and practical knowledge of how a business is run, Jaipuria’s MBA program acquaints you with the right soft skills, such as communication, teamwork, and leadership.

Nurturing practical management skills

From the time the world’s first MBA program was introduced by the Harvard Business School in 1908, the way that businesses are run has undergone a sea change, which reflects in the changing curricula of management education.

In order to keep pace with the changing needs of the industry, business schools expand their offerings, thereby ensuring that their study programs are relevant. MBA institutes now focus on training students for real-world challenges.

Keeping this in mind, Jaipuria Institute of Management has developed a unique industry mentorship program, wherein students take part in real-life projects to get a hands-on experience of the way businesses are run. In the process, they are mentored by industry experts.

This initiative has had an impact on the quality of talent being churned out by the B-school, and also boosted the confidence of recruiters. This reflects in the placements at Jaipuria Institute of Management, where, in spite of the slowdown in the job market after the pandemic, a stellar placement record was witnessed. The highest package offered to a student touched 19 lakh, while the average package stood at 6.75 lakh. Some of the other companies that have already completed their process this year are Deloitte, Amul, Dabur, HUL, HCL, IDFC First Bank, Berge, etc.

Jaipuria Institute of Management witnessed stellar placements despite the slowdown in the job market after the pandemic, (Jaipuria Institute of Management)
Jaipuria Institute of Management witnessed stellar placements despite the slowdown in the job market after the pandemic, (Jaipuria Institute of Management)

“The only success formula to succeed in any business is staying relevant to customers. We not only teach this philosophy, but also practice it upfront day in and day out. While designing any practice, we ensure that it is relevant for our students, as well as for the business world. The only reason why Jaipuria witnessed remarkable growth even in difficult times is because we can respond proactively,” says Dr. Prithvi Yadav, Director, Jaipuria Institute Indore.

A different Be-School

When you sign up for an MBA program, your learning journey continues even outside the classroom, as it delivers an immersive learning experience. A good MBA program is much more than just the academic curriculum – it is an interactive and practical learning experience, which offers a natural ground for peer learning.

In fact, MBA students often learn as much from their peers, as they do from faculty. The two years of MBA at Jaipuria Institute of Management teach you how to collaborate with people from different backgrounds and cultures.

The Uncampus initiative at Jaipuria teaches you how to collaborate with people from different backgrounds and cultures.(Jaipuria Institute of Management )
The Uncampus initiative at Jaipuria teaches you how to collaborate with people from different backgrounds and cultures.(Jaipuria Institute of Management )

The Uncampus initiative at Jaipuria is a live example of it. The seamless integration of learning processes across its four campuses, through exchange of resources, knowledge, and opportunities, is what makes Jaipuria a different Be-School.

The Jaipuria legacy

Over the past 25 years, Jaipuria Institutes have created new benchmarks in academic excellence across the country. It has got the prestigious accreditation with graded autonomy by AICTE, a status which very few B-Schools in the country enjoy.

Over the past 25 years, Jaipuria Institutes have created new benchmarks in academic excellence across the country.( Jaipuria Institute of Management)
Over the past 25 years, Jaipuria Institutes have created new benchmarks in academic excellence across the country.( Jaipuria Institute of Management)

Apart from NBA and AIU accreditation, the latest NIRF 2020 also ranked three campuses—Jaipuria Lucknow, Jaipuria Noida, and Jaipuria Jaipur—among the top 100 management institutes in India.

“The graded autonomy is a way of recognizing that institutions independently working towards excellence do not require high levels of monitoring and regulations. With this recognition, we are certainly encouraged to improve our performance and set new standards,” says Mr. Prasoon M Tripathi, Dean (Development), Jaipuria Institute of Management.

So, are you set to be a part of the great Jaipuria tradition?

Click here to know more about the PGDM program at Jaipuria Institute of Management.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Jaipuria Institute of Management has got the prestigious accreditation with graded autonomy by AICTE, a status which very few B-Schools in the country enjoy.(Jaipuria Institute of Management )
Jaipuria Institute of Management has got the prestigious accreditation with graded autonomy by AICTE, a status which very few B-Schools in the country enjoy.(Jaipuria Institute of Management )
brand stories

This B-School has made the MBA degree future-proof

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:30 PM IST
In order to keep pace with the changing needs of the industry, Jaipuria Institute of Management has developed a unique industry mentorship program. As part of this, students take part in projects where they get a hands-on experience of the way businesses are run. Find out more here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The digital payments market in India was valued at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,638 trillion in FY 2019 and is expected to grow to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,323 trillion by FY 2024, which is a compounded annual growth rate of about 22 per cent, according to a recent report by KPMG.
The digital payments market in India was valued at 1,638 trillion in FY 2019 and is expected to grow to 4,323 trillion by FY 2024, which is a compounded annual growth rate of about 22 per cent, according to a recent report by KPMG.
brand stories

Your search for a Credit Card ends at Finserv MARKETS!

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:11 PM IST
The portal allows you to view credit cards from different companies, compare and select the one that suits your needs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The F19 Pro+ 5G comes with a host of exciting features that OPPO plans to unveil at a music event on March 8 with Nucleya.(OPPO)
The F19 Pro+ 5G comes with a host of exciting features that OPPO plans to unveil at a music event on March 8 with Nucleya.(OPPO)
brand stories

Flaunt your nights: OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G to revolutionize smartphone videography

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:27 PM IST
  • A perfect blend of industry-first innovations and superlative videography abilities
  • Smart, futuristic 5G capabilities along with faster charging, perfectly complementing your fast-paced lifestyle
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lenovo’s smart classroom platform solutions offer a mixed bag of services to meet the needs of distance learning.(Lenovo)
Lenovo’s smart classroom platform solutions offer a mixed bag of services to meet the needs of distance learning.(Lenovo)
brand stories

Enabling smart education for a smarter India

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Lenovo’s smart classroom platform is aimed at bridging India’s digital divide and leveraging technology to help create learning models which are engaging, adaptive, and scalable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vedaant Saluja, as Tanmay, and Amit Vikram Pandey, as Akshay, in Season 2 of HT Neighbour's Kitchen.(HT Brand Studio)
Vedaant Saluja, as Tanmay, and Amit Vikram Pandey, as Akshay, in Season 2 of HT Neighbour's Kitchen.(HT Brand Studio)
brand stories

Meet the home chef who is ready to cook up a storm!

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:59 AM IST
The second season of the much-acclaimed web series, HT Neighbour’s Kitchen, premiered on February 26. Watch Episode 1 now!
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Leela Ambience Gurgaon Hotel and Residences also supplied food regularly to those in need.
The Leela Ambience Gurgaon Hotel and Residences also supplied food regularly to those in need.
brand stories

HT Trailblazers Awards salutes our Covid Heroes

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:16 PM IST
  • Ambience Group, which went that extra mile to support migrant labour and healthcare professionals during the Covid-19 pandemic has partnered with Hindustan Times for HT Trailblazers Awards 2021 to honour this spirit of service before self.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mondelez India presents Happiness Unlocked
Mondelez India presents Happiness Unlocked
brand stories

Unlocking Happiness, one story at a time

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:00 AM IST
Mondelez India presents Happiness Unlocked, a campaign that acknowledges people who created inspiring stories of happiness during the lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Winners; HT Trailblazers awards
Winners; HT Trailblazers awards
brand stories

Here are the winners of HT Trailblazers awards

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:28 PM IST
  • HT Trailblazers awards, presented by Ambience, is a token of gratitude to the great minds who did not let their spirit go down even in the darkest of times and emerged as an inspiration for society at large.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Happiness Unlocked
Happiness Unlocked
brand stories

Finally, happiness is unlocked

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:23 PM IST
  • Mondelez India’s Happiness Unlocked campaign puts you in touch with the little joys of life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G in his hand and an out-of-the-box thought in mind, Imtiaz Ali produced a heart-warming short film that will pave the way for other creators to follow suit.(OPPO)
With the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G in his hand and an out-of-the-box thought in mind, Imtiaz Ali produced a heart-warming short film that will pave the way for other creators to follow suit.(OPPO)
brand stories

OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G a must-have for next-gen video creators, believes Imtiaz Ali

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:39 PM IST
Are you an up-and-coming content creator? Then there’s every reason for you to test the videography prowess of the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G, just like Imtiaz Ali did!
READ FULL STORY
Close
The duo has gained success in utilizing their knowledge and skills to transform startups and online ventures and thus, position them well in this competitive world.
The duo has gained success in utilizing their knowledge and skills to transform startups and online ventures and thus, position them well in this competitive world.
brand stories

Discover how Satyam and Vivek are leading the digital industry in India

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:56 PM IST
The two digital industry experts are empowering different businesses to grow their brand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Godrej L’Affaire is the perfect destination to experience the best of lifestyle,(Godrej)
Godrej L’Affaire is the perfect destination to experience the best of lifestyle,(Godrej)
brand stories

Bring on the weekend with Godrej L’affaire- the coolest lifestyle affair!

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Feast your senses on Season 5 of Godrej L’Affaire, a fifteen-day lifestyle celebration with Bollywood gupshup, entertainment, blowout sales, and much more. It’s on from February 14 to February 28. And, you’re invited! #LiveItUp2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
The upgraded E-Class sets benchmarks with Intelligent Drive (enhanced systems for connectivity, safety, and comfort) as well as its trendsetting interior design and efficient new engine technologies.
The upgraded E-Class sets benchmarks with Intelligent Drive (enhanced systems for connectivity, safety, and comfort) as well as its trendsetting interior design and efficient new engine technologies.
brand stories

Reimagine intelligence with the ‘smart’ Mercedes-Benz E-Class

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:29 PM IST
Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz has redefined mobility with the upgraded MMC, an amalgamation of luxury, driving comfort and smart connectivity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hindustan Times is proud to announce the Titans of Mumbai Real Estate to highlight the enterprise and genius behind the edifices that redefine city skylines.(HT )
Hindustan Times is proud to announce the Titans of Mumbai Real Estate to highlight the enterprise and genius behind the edifices that redefine city skylines.(HT )
brand stories

Hindustan Times honours top developers, crowns them the Titans of Real Estate

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:53 PM IST
These developers have delivered high standards of excellence, even during the pandemic, and Hindustan Times is proud to recognize them as ‘titans’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Riverine Estates bags the ‘Iconic Weekend Home’ Project.(The Riverine Estates)
The Riverine Estates bags the ‘Iconic Weekend Home’ Project.(The Riverine Estates)
brand stories

The Riverine Estates – An iconic weekend home, just a drive away from Mumbai

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:45 PM IST
Set amongst pristine environs, an amalgamation of the right mix of modern infrastructure, superior amenities and amazing location, The Riverine Estates has all the elements that make it iconic weekend home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP