This Black Friday Sale, Avail Exciting Offers on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

As the year comes to an end, it’s time to indulge in the last leg of festivities. The flagship e-commerce initiatives of the Tata Group—Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette are hosting their annual and much-anticipated Black Friday Sale that will feature exciting offers across a spectrum of categories, including apparel, beauty, accessories, footwear, home, jewellery, watches, and more, allowing consumers to shop from their favourite brands as they welcome the holiday season. The sale is live on Tata CLiQ and Tata CLiQ Luxury from November 22nd to November 27th and on Tata CLiQ Palette from November 17th to November 27th.Gopal Asthana, Chief Executive Officer, Tata CLiQ, said, “The Black Friday Sale has always been an exciting time as we look at providing consumers with never-seen-before offers on leading global and Indian brands across a wide range of categories. Our efforts are focused on providing our customers with a curated range of brand and products and an elevated shopping experience. As we work towards establishing ourselves as the preferred platform for lifestyle, luxury, and beauty, we are elated to announce this year’s Black Friday Sale on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette. With a variety of enticing offers across different categories, we are confident that this will delight consumers as they shop for the holiday season. We are expecting the momentum of the festive season to continue right through the Christmas and New Year and are, thus, anticipating the upcoming Black Friday Sale to end on a triumphant note yet again.”Tata CLiQ, India’s leading e-commerce destination, is driving the proposition of ‘Thank God It’s Black Friday', signalling a sense of exhilaration for the extraordinary shopping adventure consumers can embark on with this sale. The sale promises to offer blockbuster deals on the latest styles and collections from leading brands across fashion and lifestyle. Starting November 22, customers can enjoy up to 85% off on their favourite brands, along with added benefits such as free shipping, additional coupons, and bank offers.Step into the holiday season with an elevated style quotient, as leading menswear brands including Jack & Jones, Levi’s, and U.S. Polo Assn. are up to 80% off, and brands like AND, Forever 21, Only, Vero Moda, and more in womenswear are up to 80% off. Aldo, Adidas, Puma, Woodland, and more in the footwear category for men and women are up to 70% off. The gadget and jewellery categories, too, will be up to 85% off. If one is looking to buy a new timepiece, now's the best time to shop, as popular brands in the watch category like Daniel Wellington and Fossil are up to 40–50% off.Tata CLiQ Luxury, India’s premier luxury lifestyle platform, has attractive offers on the most coveted luxury brands across categories. It invites consumers to celebrate their journey by rewarding themselves with thoughtful and mindful luxury finds.Enjoy up to 40–50% off on leading brands like Calvin Klein, DKNY, Guess, and Tommy Hilfiger in the accessories section. In the handbags category, luxury brands like Aspinal of London and Mulberry will be up to 30% off and also have a coupon offer. In addition, Liu Jo will have a minimum of 50% off. Add luxury watches to the splurges, as brands like Earnshaw, Just Cavalli, Maserati, and Michael Kors will have offers one can’t miss.If one is looking to refresh their wardrobe, explore trendy styles from brands like Calvin Klien, Columbia, Gant, Forever New, Tommy Hilfiger, and True Religion in apparel, which will be up to 40–60% off, and avail similar offers on footwear brands like Aldo, New Balance, and Puma Prime. In the kids’ category, consumers can avail 30–50% off on brands like Boss Kids, Choupette, Jordan, and Karl Lagerfeld Kids.The Indiluxe segment, which features prominent Indian labels, will have offers one can’t resist on brands like Andamen, Ganga Fashions, Masaba, Ritu Kumar, and Scakhi. Apart from this, Joules by Radhika and Neeta Boochra in jewellery, Label Sephyr and Rosso Brunello in footwear, and Da Milano & Outback in accessories will also have offers.For beauty and fragrance enthusiasts, pamper yourself with luxury brands like Bvlgari, Chopard, and Yves Saint Laurent, which have offers one can’t miss. One can also avail of gifts with purchases from brands like Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Estee Lauder, Forest Essentials, and Tom Ford. If one is looking at purchasing jewellery this season, fine jewellery brands like De Beers Forevermark and Zoya have special offers, and Swarovski, Ted Baker, and Just Cavalli are up to 70% off in the fashion jewellery segment. For eyewear enthusiasts, brands like Hugo Boss, Jimmy Choo, and Kate Spade have up to 30–50% off, while Dolce Gabbana, Prada, Ray-Ban, Tom Ford, and Versace have special offers. In the home category, Dyson, Le Creuset, Noritake, Spread Spain, and Starbucks have offers. Flexnest and Powemax in the fitness section are up to 50% off.Tata CLiQ Palette, India’s beauty matchmaker, is enthused about its annual Black Friday Sale and has rightly called it the Black FriYAY Sale. The sale offers a bigger and bolder palette of top beauty products at amazing prices, allowing customers to indulge in an exceptional Black FriYAY shopping experience by exploring and treating themselves to their favourite beauty products.Dressing up for any kind of celebration is not complete if your makeup essentials are not on point. Whether you plan to add to your existing makeup collection or refurbish it for the year, it’s time to check up on the makeup category at the Tata CLiQ Palette, which has offers on brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills and Lakme. One can also avail exciting gifts on purchases from Bobbi Brown and M.A.C.Get ready to shop for your favourite fragrances at never-seen-before prices, as brands like Armaf, Guess, Skinn by Titan, and Jaguar will be up to 20–55% off. The fragrance factor is as important when it comes to the bath and body too. Products in this segment are also up to 20–40% off, and it includes brands that have had an enduring appeal like Bioderma, Kimirica, Nivea, The Body Shop, and Vaseline.The Black FriYaY Sale couldn’t be timelier, as it will also see the onset of the winter season. This makes it even more imperative to stock up on skincare products, and Tata CLiQ Palette is offering brands like Biotique, Garnier, L'Oreal Paris, Minimalist, Neutrogena, and Pilgrim up to 10–40% off. Since hair care is equally crucial during the winter season, customers can explore the best of hair care and hair colour products from Dr. Batra's, Toni & Guy, Schwarzkopf, and Wella are up to10–50% off.Leading banks are also participating in the sale with a 10% instant discount on ICICI and Federal Bank credit cards from November 22 to November 27 on Tata CLiQ and Tata CLiQ Luxury and from November 17 to November 27 on Tata CLiQ Palette. *T&C apply Shop here –https://www.tatacliq.com/https://luxury.tatacliq.com/https://palette.tatacliq.com

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.