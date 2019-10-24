e-paper
This Diwali, be a part of India’s first Electrical Festival, IndoAsian’s Kotla Electrical Shopping Carnival to get the perfect electrical solution for the festive season

IndoAsian, with the help of local retailer association, will be making the market more conducive for customer visits, thereby enabling better business opportunity for electrical retailers.

brand-stories Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:22 IST
Promotional Feature, HT Brand Studio
Promotional Feature, HT Brand Studio
As a part of the Carnival, cleanliness drives have been arranged, shop accesses have been cleared and retailers have been given an online presence.
As a part of the Carnival, cleanliness drives have been arranged, shop accesses have been cleared and retailers have been given an online presence.(IndoAsian)
         

IndoAsian, an Indian-origin brand that is part of the Legrand Group, is organising the Kotla Electrical Shopping Carnival to empower traditional trade. The brand is known to be a leading manufacturer of miniature circuit breakers (MCBs), residual current circuit breakers (RCCBs) and distribution boards (DBs).

Established over 6 decades ago, IndoAsian is dedicating a whole week to solving the troubles faced by retailers of the Kotla Mubarakpur market on a day-to-day basis, this Diwali.

Hindustantimes

By organising India’s First Electrical Festival, the brand is establishing a welcoming business platform for the electrical community. It intends to remove the ‘badbad’ and ‘gadbad’ retailers go through on an everyday basis.

The festive season, especially, is full of constant and unnecessary clutter. Hence, IndoAsian urges people to make right and smart choice by listening to their inner voice, instinct and not fall to any promises of over-delivery that can cause trouble.

As a part of the Carnival, cleanliness drives have been arranged, shop accesses have been cleared and retailers have been given an online presence. Retailers can easily be found with the help of geo-tagging on the carnival’s official page online. This festival is aimed to draw more traffic towards the retailers’ businesses and give them a chance to celebrate #NoBadbadNoGadbad Diwali.

Hindustantimes

IndoAsian, with the help of local retailer association, will be making the market more conducive for customer visits, thereby enabling better business opportunity for electrical retailers in the week leading up to Diwali, which is the peak time for their businesses.

Keeping in mind the huge crowd this market witnesses during the festive season, arrangements have been made to manage traffic by deploying local and traffic police. Even firefighters have been kept on standby to ensure extra safety.

In a world that is going digital at a fast pace, this step taken by IndoAsian will help the offline retailers to be better prepared to face the future. It is a unique initiative that creates a new benchmark and other brands will surely follow in its footsteps.

Customers who wish to visit the market can find all the information on www.kotlacarnival.com

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 18:22 IST

