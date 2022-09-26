This Diwali, give your home luxury walls that steal the spotlight

The festive season is around the corner and this years’ Diwali festivities are extra special for Indians across the length and breadth of the country as they come two years of very low-key celebrations. Diwali, the festival of lights, is the time to give your spruce up your home and give it a fresh new look. And, what better than a fresh splash of colour on your walls to refresh the look of your abode.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Painting homes ahead of Diwali is almost a tradition and what better than the Asian Paints Royale Glitz luxury collection of wall colours that truly steal the spotlight. The options are truly endless – the colour palette is comprised of an exclusive range of 2,200 lush shades and an exclusive designer collection of colours curated by fashion legend Sabyasachi Mukherjee. So, set your imagination free and get the look of your dreams for your home.

The Royale designer palette includes 35 colour shades which have especially been handpicked by the designer for this collection. Each shade is inspired by the colours of India’s floral splendour, heritage architecture and antique textiles, and has been designed to exude pure luxury and warmth in your home, something that Sabyasachi creations are synonymous with.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of its main features of this paint is the look and finish that it delivers. With Ultrasheen, it has been designed to give a lush radiance to the walls, which brightens up the surroundings and lends a feel of royalty. It is known to give great results once the coat of paint has dried off. The goodness of the paint, however, is not limited to the looks.

Asian Paints Royale Glitz keeps your walls beautiful, inside out. It is the perfect emulsion for your home as it is beauty, protection, durability and ease, all rolled into one. This is the only paint emulsion in the country which is equipped with a Teflon Surface Protector which makes it stain resistant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

So, once you have undertaken the big task of having your home painted, you can be rest assured that your walls will look good as new for the next few years so you can stay hassle-free. The walls are also stain repellent. It does not allow any household stains to percolate deep inside the film, which means that you are safe from dirty walls. Just use a damp cloth to wipe off any blotches, making it the perfect paint for homes with small children and pets.

For the environmentally conscious, Asian Paints Royale Glitz has the promise of Green Assure from Asian Paints, a kind of a guarantee that it conforms to strict international environmental and safety standards. The paint has Low VOC, which means that it does not contain any harmful carcinogens, mutagens or reproductive toxins, making it perfectly safe to use in the home. It also contains anti-fungal properties and is designed to prevent the growth of mould or fungus on the walls, which can happen in the damp monsoon season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It also comes with a promise of crack-free* performance against hairline and shrinkage cracks measuring up to 0.5 mm, when used with Royale Wall Base Coat.

So, give your home the much-awaited makeover with a fresh coat of colour from the Asian Paints Royale Glitz collection, before you welcome friends and family for the festivities and steal the spotlight this Diwali. After all, home is where the heart is! To find out more about the collection, or to try on how your favourite colour looks on a wall, log on to https://www.asianpaints.com/royale-glitz.

Disclaimer:

Only Hairline and Shrinkage Cracks covered. For more details on product and warranty, please log on to www.asianpaints.com/royale-glitz.html

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of Asian Paints by HT Brand Studio.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}