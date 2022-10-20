This Diwali, manage your festive expenses with a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan

Diwali is a special time of the year, during which many embrace new beginnings and set new goals. You may even plan to partake in the festivities, which can often be costly. Thankfully, with solutions like a personal loan, you can arm yourself with the right financial tools to enjoy the season without any compromises. Whether you wish to shower your loved ones with gifts or focus on big-picture obligations like the home renovation or education, this instrument is the ideal option.

You can manage big-ticket expenses without depleting your savings with a personal loan at your disbursal. Here, solutions like the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan are smart options as they help you manage all your festive spending. With a nominalpersonal loan interest rate and a suite of features, this personal loan is sure to come in handy.

Read on how theBajaj Finserv Personal Loan can be a viable financing solution during the festive season.

Handle your unexpected festive needs with a collateral-free personal loan

With all the hustle and bustle of Diwali, it isn’t uncommon to face situations where you need urgent funds. In such cases, a personal loan from Bajaj Finserv can easily provide you with the money you require. This is mainly because it is an unsecured offering, and you don’t need to pledge your assets as collateral. All you need to do is apply, qualify based on your financial standing, and avail of this loan from the comfort of your home. The personal loan eligibility calculator and EMI calculator available on the Bajaj Finserv website can also help streamline this process.

Manage big-ticket Diwali expenses by availing the sizeable sanction on offer

Regardless of the expense, you have in mind; the right personal loan should enable you to manage it without compromises. The Personal Loan by Bajaj Finserv does just that, as you can qualify for a sanction of up to Rs.35 lakh. Best of all, there are no restrictions on usage, and you are free to use the funds as you please. So, whether you have big-picture plans to fund or are simply looking to host festivities this season, you can get the funds you need. Do note that the sanction you get will be based on your eligibility.

Plan your Diwali spending smartly by choosing a suitable repayment plan

You may want to plan a vacation or even invest in an asset during Diwali. But spending a large amount can exert a great deal of stress on your savings. With the personal loan from Bajaj Finserv, this burden gets reduced as you don’t have to bear the brunt of a massive payment. Instead, you can avail of the loan and pay pocket-friendly EMIs throughout the tenure. Best of all, the instrument has a long repayment period of up to 84 months. This enables you to plan and optimise your budget. ThePersonal Loan EMI Calculator on the website helps you calculate and plan EMIs. This way, you can manage your Diwali expenses smartly and enjoy repayment on your terms.

Apply with minimal documentation and get the funds you need instantly

The process of obtaining a personal loan from Bajaj Finserv is simple. Once you meet the eligibility criteria and submit the required documents, your loan is sanctioned immediately after verification. Upload documents like an Aadhaar card and PAN card along with your bank account statements to enjoy quick approval. You get access to the approved sanction within hours of applying, making this loan one you can depend on even in emergencies.

TheBajaj FinservPersonal Loan is an ideal option to address all your financial needs during the festive seasons. With no hidden charges and easy loan disbursal, you can avail of up to a maximum of Rs.35 lakh to meet your Diwali requirements. Apply for this personal loan now and celebrate Diwali as intended.

To apply online, you must enter basic details into the online form and apply. For even quicker access to funds,check your personal loan offer and get your loan instantly!

