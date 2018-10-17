This festive season, be a catalyst for change

It’s the time of year when the festivities have begun and happiness is in the air. Why not make the lamps burn brighter by giving back to your environment? A lot of organisations are already pitching in and doing their bit to give back to society. Recently, Castrol launched their Protect What You Love campaign, which brings together youngsters to be catalysts of change and clean up the environment. As part of the campaign, they teamed up with the youth in three cities – Delhi, Chennai and Ahmedabad to clear up unused pieces of land lying filthy. The team cleared up the land and leveled it, and later used to play box cricket! Watch the transformative video below:

If there’s one thing we can all learn from this initiative, it’s that it is never too late to be vehicles of change; if we are passionate about something, we should come forward to protect it wholeheartedly. Even if this means starting small – starting from our own homes and neighbourhoods. In that spirit, here are some simple ways in which we can all make an impact and protect the causes we stand for.

1. Organize or participate in a plantation drive

As the mercury dips, pollution levels are projected to be on the rise again in the northern part of the country. Gift your city its much-needed green lungs and make the air cleaner for everyone living here by planting more trees. Don’t limit the saplings to just your backyard or balcony. Reclaim unloved public spaces – simply identify any barren piece of land around your home or workplace and plant some greens there. Adding trees, flowers and grass will not only transform these spaces making them usable, they will also help bring down pollution levels by cleaning the air and increasing oxygen levels.

2. Demystify recycling for your home and community

A city like Delhi alone produces 10,000 tonnes of garbage every day and this is projected to increase to 15,000 tonnes by 2021. In the absence of a proper system for waste management or segregation of garbage in our country, we are sitting on a time bomb with our landfills filling up fast. The only system of garbage segregation that’s in place is what is being done informally by ragpickers. You can start the change at home. Make a difference by placing two bins in your kitchen – one for biodegrable waste and the other for non-biodegradable waste. Vegetable and fruit peels can be used to provide nutrition to your plants. Make sure all newspapers and glass bottles are given off to the kabariwalas for recycling. And exchange as many gadgets as possible to minimize e-waste. While you’re at it – remember to educate those around you as well. Change begins small, but must be extended as far as possible for maximum impact.

3. Create a fit path

Who needs a gym when you can transform the sidewalk outside your home into a fit path? If you’re passionate about fitness, how about this: Clear out pavements – remove parked cars and two wheelers, mend broken gaps, open drains or missing tiles so that these spaces can be used for the purpose for which they were constructed. Every locality can have these fit-paths, which can provide safe walking/running tracks away from the commotion of vehicular traffic. In some international cities, people have even added benches to sit on, exercise equipment in corners, health and exercise tips and increased street lighting for added safety at night time.

4. Mentor a child, or even a family

Rising disparities in income and limited access to education are leading to increased crime levels in big cities. At the core of this problem is a large population of uneducated or semi-educated youth who are made to drop out of school due to poor finances, or to look after younger siblings or become earning hands. You can make a difference by adopting one child from an underprivileged family and investing time in educating them, funding their education and providing guidance on vocational training that could land them a good job. Even if every educated family uplifts one child from a poor family, it would go about creating a huge difference in the future generations.

5. Show some love for our fauna

These four-legged wonders can’t speak for their rights but provide a lot of love and security when cared for. If you are passionate about them, there is lots one can do to make their lives more comfortable. In the summer, add a bird bath to your balcony and a water tub for stray dogs and cats to drink from. Give them old blankets and cardboard boxes to keep them warm in the winter months. Support local animal shelters which work towards animal rehabilitation – they are always in need of funds and volunteers. If you see any injured dog, cat or bird, call an animal ambulance service in your city immediately. An animal in pain is more likely to show aggression. Lastly, adopt, adopt, adopt. Stay away from breeders when you are getting a new pet. Adopt one instead.

So, what are you waiting for? Take up any cause that you are passionate about and drive the change.

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 18:25 IST