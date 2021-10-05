This festive season, bring home the Heartland Collection

Come October and we all start feeling the festive vibes! It’s the time of the year for spring cleaning, changing the look of the home and bringing out the décor accessories to create a joyous space for your family and friends! Looking to give your home a fresh look this festive season?

The all-new Heartland Collection created and curated by one of India’s finest designers, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, is just the right pick to lend your home the new look you have been yearning for. From classic motifs and artful weaves to hand painted velvets and curated checks and stripes, the new collection has something for everyone.

Sofa and Cushion from The Makhmal Collection

And, this is not your run off the mill furnishing fabrics that we see in everyone’s homes. We’re thinking of exquisite pichhwai and Shanti Niketan prints on velvet furnishings for your sofas and delicately embroidered sheers to adorn those bay windows that let natural light flow into your home.

The Heartland Collection marks designer Sabyasachi’s foray into the world of home furnishings and offers a range of five unique collections – Thar, Makhmal, Soofa, Hazaribagh and Chowk, each of which is a celebration in itself of a classic art form it takes inspiration from. The idea is to transform your living spaces into an unforgettable haven that leaves a lasting impression on anyone who experiences them.

Sofa and Cushions from The Makhmal Collection

Commenting on the new launch, Amit Syngle, Managing Director & CEO of Asian Paints says, “Asian Paints has been always on the walls and has been working around so that it can now be between the walls and get into the share of space within the home. To this end, we had launched our own range of furniture, furnishings and decorative lights a year ago. We wanted to further help the consumer make their dream homes come alive through a range of furnishings which are suited for various design preferences and give a wide variety of options to the customer. As we aim to build a significant presence in this category, it’s our pleasure to renew our partnership with Sabyasachi to break new ground with designs which are classical yet timeless. With this, we now have the widest variety of products in this segment with the quality and trust associated with Asian Paints.”

The Soofah collection signifies peace. It is inspired by neutral stories that offer a soothing calm and a sense of space to your home with its simplicity in both the choice of fabric and patterns. The Thar collection is for those who like a more contemporary feel, as it amalgamates linen with contemporary weaves.

If you like living life king style, the Makhmal collection is the one for you as it brings the beauty of classic motifs which are reinterpreted and hand painted on velvet for that royal touch that brings class and elegance to your living room!

The Chowk collection is for the minimalists, who like plains, checks and stripes in myriad hues to soothe your senses. It is elegant and suave, and brings earthy tones in simple patterns to offer you that rooted feel.

The true icing on the cake are the Hazaribagh Linen and Hazaribagh Velvet collections that offer skillfully painted fabrics born along the Coromandel Coast, all well-remembered motifs and patterns that continue to enchant, which have been specially recreated on furnishings. You can choose from a wide range of options on velvet as well as linen.

Rabat Moslin from The Soofah Collection; Herat Striper from The Makhmal Collection; Coromandel Velvet from The Makhmal Collection; Maheshwar Striper from The Makhmal Collection and Pichhvai Velvet from The Makhmal Collection.

The range is extensive – presented with an option of over 181 fabrics across different collections, you are definitely going to be spoilt for choice! The Heartland Collection, crafted by Sabyasachi for Nilaya, is brought to you by Asian Paints, a trusted name in every Indian home. It offers premium home furnishing fabrics including drapery, upholstery and much more.

You can view the Heartland Collection online at www.asianpaints.com/furnishing/sabyasachi or find a store near you to browse through the catalogues to pick the style and fabric that catch your fancy!