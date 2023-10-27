This Festive Season, Find Your Beauty Match with Tata CLiQ Palette’s Season of Sparkle Sale

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

Tata CLiQ Palette, India’s beauty matchmaker from the house of Tata, is celebrating the festive season by hosting the ‘Season of Sparkle’ sale from October 28–November 02, 2023. This sale event offers beauty enthusiasts an opportunity to avail incredible offers from a wide range of global and Indian beauty brands as they find their right beauty match.Gopal Asthana, Chief Executive Officer, Tata CLiQ, said, “Tata CLiQ Palette is committed to enabling consumers to find their right beauty match. In addition to offering a wide range of beauty brands on the platform, our state-of-the-art AI-enabled Beauty ID technology personalizes every customer’s experience to match their unique beauty needs. As we celebrate the spirit of the ongoing festive season, we are thrilled to announce the Season of Sparkle sale, which begins on October 28. With never-seen-before offers, the sale event provides an opportunity for consumers to shop for their personal use or for gifting to their loved ones. We look forward to an exciting festive season as we continue to focus our efforts on offering consumers an elevated beauty experience.”With up to 50% off, the sale invites consumers to elevate their festive beauty look with its extensive selection of beauty products from over 1000+ renowned brands across beauty and personal care.Delve into the world of makeup essentials and enjoy up to 50% off on brands like Colorbar, Daily Life Forever 52, Lakme, and Makeup Revolution. Apart from this, brands like Sugar Cosmetics will be up to 60% off. Biotique, Neutrogena, Olay, and Ponds in skincare are up to 15–30% off. Upgrade your fragrance collection by availing offers of up to 45% off on timeless scents from Guess, Jaguar, Nautica, and Skinn By Titan.For those seeking to change their shower regimen, stock up on bath and body essentials from Dove, Mamaearth, Nivea, The Love Co., and Vaseline, which are up to 50% off. Men’s grooming products from The Man Company, Bombay Shaving Company, and Ustraa are up to 40% off.In the luxury beauty section, indulge in luxury make-up products from Anastasia Beverly Hills, Bobbi Brown, M.A.C., Sigma Beauty, and more at exciting prices with assured gifts. Skincare enthusiasts can shop from COSRX, The Body Shop, and The Face Shop at incredible prices. In addition, the South Korean skincare brand, Gallinee, is available at an unbelievable offer of flat 80% off. Renowned fragrance brands like Chopard and Ferragamo will be up to 25% and 45% off, respectively. Haircare brands like Olaplex and L’Oreal Paris will also have offers one can’t resist.Leading banks are also participating in the sale with a 10% instant discount on ICICI and Kotak Bank credit cards. *T&C applyShop here – https://palette.tatacliq.com/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

