This Golden Oil is a miracle from your kitchen

Mustard oil has been an integral part of Indian kitchens for decades. But, in the recent past, it has been replaced with refined oils or in some homes, no oil at all!

In the quest to seek a ‘modern’ lifestyle, we have gone away from the basics and removed essential items like oil from the kitchen which our body needs to stay fit. A balanced diet consists of carbohydrates, protein and fat and each of these is essential for the body to stay healthy.

The latest episode of Hindustan Times Spotlight, titled ‘Useful Remedies in Everyday Life’ brought together a cross section of experts who highlighted the benefits of this magical ingredient in our kitchen, that is good not just in food but also for your skin and hair. The session was powered by P Mark, The Mustard Oil specialist.

“In Ayurveda, a healthy body is one in which there is a balance of three Doshas – Vata, Pitta and Kapha. Any disharmony in these will lead to a disease in the body. The way to bring back harmony is to use mustard oil for Vata, ghee for Pitta and honey Kapha. But, as lifestyles became modern, all of these three things were removed from our kitchen,” said Dr Parmeshwar Arora, MD (AY), CCYP, Diploma in Yoga.

Mustard oil has a lot of benefits for our health and is also good for the hair and skin. It has the ideal balance of mono unsaturated fats, poly unsaturated fats and certain other nutrients like vitamins, etc. It is very high on Vitamin E. It also contains Omega 3 fatty acids which are not found in other oils. Studies have shown that consumption of mustard oil has a 70 per cent beneficial effect on heart disease and cholesterol levels.

“Mustard oil can boast of a very high percentage of healthy fats, which is not present in any other oils. It is a very powerful anti-inflammatory oil, which is good for your heart and for every cell of your body, your skin and hair due to the Omega 3 fats found in it. It is time mustard oil was brought back to the kitchen, and not with guilt but with wholeheartedness as healthy addition of foods,” said Dr Ishi Khosla, nutritionist, columnist, author, entrepreneur and researcher.

The golden oil is also known for its medicinal properties – it is a pain reliever and is becoming very popular in spas and healing centres for massage and healing therapy purposes. “I call it magic oil – I personally eat it, put it on my skin and my hair. At Lalit, we blend our own oils and the base of these is mustard oil and sesame oil. Mustard helps with joint ache, any kind of pains, and even skin ailments like a rash. It also has anti-ageing properties and we use it for facials too,” said Shalini Tiwari, General Manager, Corporate Spa and Loyalty Programs, The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group.

She shared some tips for the viewers too. You can mix equal quantities of mustard oil and coconut oil and massage it into your skin for an everlasting glow on the face. Alternatively, you can wash your feet on days they are looking dry and dull, put mustard oil and rinse them to make them sparkle before a party.

Umesh Verma, GM Marketing at Puri Oil Mills Limited, the manufacturers of P Mark Mustard Oil says: "We take great pride in the versatility of Mustard Oil and the fact that it has so many applications beyond just cooking. We know that the assured purity of our oil encourages many consumers to use it for preparing home remedies and also for hair care, skincare and body massage.

Mustard oil is also commonly used in home remedies to stay healthy and cure minor health issues. “If you introduce mustard oil in your diet, and also use it for a full body massage, you will not fall sick. A good mustard oil massage at least once a week is known to step up your immunity, improve blood circulation and detox the body. For those suffering from sleep disorders or insomnia, put mustard oil in your nostrils for a week and see the difference,” said Dr Arora.

He said osteoarthritis used to be an old-age disease, but today even youngsters who are about 35-40 years in age complain of pain in the knees. This is caused by dryness of the joints and can be solved by a combination of exercise and lubrication of the joints with mustard oil.

Dr Khosla suggested some quick recipes with mustard oil, which not only made it healthy but also enhanced the flavour of what you are eating. Mustard oil is an interesting addition to salads as a dressing – you can complement it with salt, pepper and some herbs. You even add it to your mudi, a snack made with puffed rice to make it more wholesome and enhance its taste.

The quality of mustard oil that you use is also very important – it should not be refined. You must try to get cold pressed or kachi ghaani mustard oil, preferably one which is organic too. “There is a huge issue of contamination and adulteration of mustard oil but lab tests are the only real way to tell if it is pure. If the oil froths on boiling, there is a high likelihood of contamination so buy from an authentic source,” said Dr Khosla.

Tiwari added: “If the mustard oil doesn’t smoke or has a pungent smell, there is a problem. We at The Lalit try to buy it right from the source.”

