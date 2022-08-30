This Independence Day, ABG and HT took the nation down the memory lane

The year 2022 marked 75 years of Indian Independence. This day stands as a reminder of India's freedom struggle and also its progress post-independence. To mark the highly significant milestone for the entire nation, Aditya Birla Group and Hindustan Times came together to launch high affinity and unique digital video campaign.

The 75-part video series captured 75 unforgettable moments in the history of the nation that played a part in making India the democracy it is today. The videos told the stories of the string of landmarks that defined the journey of the nation since independence.

Tagged as "Big in India Moments", the series made the nation revisit milestones like white revolution, birth of India's first test tube baby, first Miss Universe from our country, Grasim industries incorporation, Olympic Gold win by Neeraj Chopra, Cricket World Cup win of 1983 and many more. The videos are constructed in a short storyboard format – easy to consume and share.

The videos were published on social media handles of Hindustan Times and have garnered over 18 Million views already. The netizens are actively sharing some very nostalgic moments that we have lived together as a nation. These moments are etched in the memories of the citizens of the country and revisiting them on the 75th Indian Independence Day brings feelings of patriotism to the surface.

You can watch the video-series here: https://bit.ly/3PkPS1n