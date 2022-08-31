This Independence Day, India Revisited its 75 Historical Milestones

As we marked 75 years of Indian Independence this year, the entire country was filled with the feeling of pride and gratitude. The spirit of patriotism in the citizens of the country was evident as numerous households erected the Tricolour in their balconies and windows besides the annual flag-hoisting in their neighbourhood.

The 75-year mark made the nation realize how far it has come and what better than a trip down the memory lane to revisit the country's biggest achievements and milestones to kick-off the nostalgia. To do that in the most interesting way, Aditya Birla Group and Hindustan Times joined hands to put together a 75-part digital video series.

The digital campaign, carried out on social media handles of Hindustan Times, focused on 75 major events that have happened in our country since Independence. Tagged as "Big in India Moments", the 75 major events included big milestones like Indian Astronaut Rakesh Sharma going to space, Establishment of BITS Pilani, India's first mobile phone call, SS Rajamouli's Bahubali shattering all records and much more.

The short videos have been created in the form of story boards that give information about the event's occurrence. The videos are being shared, liked and watched on social media as everyone shares the feeling of nostalgia talking about incidents lived together as a nation.

These and more such milestones make India is the democracy it is today and this Independence Day, it was celebrated by ABG and HT with an interesting and impactful idea. The videos can be watched here:

You can watch the video-series here: https://bit.ly/3PkPS1n