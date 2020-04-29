This is how The Ambience Group is doing its bit to beat the global pandemic

brand-stories

The Covid-19 crisis has exposed people all over the world to imposing challenges. Travel restrictions, stunted economic growth and country-wide lockdowns have affected us all, over and above the health hazard that we continue to face. Hailed as a pandemic, Covid-19 has crippled us physically and emotionally, as we wait desperately for the curve to be flattened in the confines of our homes. However, even then, staying at home is a luxury that few can afford. Working at the frontlines, members of law enforcement, the medical industry and countless others are regularly risking their lives simply to continue with their duties.

The global crisis has affected the lives of the less-privileged even more, making even a hand-to-mouth existence look difficult. No wonder, this is the time for all of us to step in and do our bit for the ones who need our support and assistance. This is the opportunity for individuals and organisations alike, to lend a hand and survive the pandemic as a community of fighters. In this regard, the Ambience Group is leading the way. Founded in 1986 and known for a host of premium real estate developments in the National Capital Region, the Ambience group has come forward with inspiring contributions towards migrant labourers and doctors.

Migrant labourers, making up most of India’s workforce, have witnessed daily wages dwindling, with most of them being forced to retreat to their villages. “The Covid-19 crisis has put a lot of responsibility on each one of us,” says Mr. Vijay Aima, Head of Operations, Ambience Group. “We at Ambience felt that our resources can be used to make a difference during these difficult times, starting with the well-being of the daily wage workers. Currently, we are taking care of around 500+ labourers across all Ambience Group sites. Kitchens have been set up and people are being given dry ration kits. Soap cakes are being distributed along with daily training on hygiene and social distancing. We are also providing rations to NGOs in Gurugram who are running community kitchens.”

On the other hand, members of the hospitality wing of the Ambience Group are extending their assistance towards medical professionals. In India, there are less than ten lakh doctors available for active service in a country inhabited by more than a billion. Health care workers are going forward with their duties being at the eye of the storm; they run maximum risk of contracting the infection along with the mental anxiety of dealing with hundreds of patients.

The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, Delhi has 160+ rooms where doctors treating Covid patients are currently residing. There is a task force of 60 hotel employees who are taking care of these doctors under a special SOP that has been created. Moreover, similar noble measures have been taken by The Leela Ambience Gurgaon Hotel & Residencies, dedicating efforts towards providing food to the needy. Their initiatives have been lauded by the municipal authorities of Gurugram, resulting in a congratulatory certificate.

While the world battles with chaos and uncertainty, the tiniest of individual efforts can make a difference. And sometimes, these efforts are usually being taken by people all around us, who have braved the lockdown to protect the voiceless stray animals, distribute food and essentials to the needy and extend their support to the elderly. These unsung heroes have been working tirelessly, making a difference in the lives of thousands. The Ambience Group, in an attempt to honour their vision, has partnered with the Hindustan Times to launch Lockdown Warriors, a campaign meant to highlight the Samaritans who deserve recognition for their contribution.

Sharing his views on the campaign, Ankush Kaul, President, Sales and Marketing at Ambience Group says, “the ever-growing threat of the global pandemic has exposed us all to exceptional challenges. While Medical professionals feel immense pressure and work under potentially life threatening conditions, labourers are being robbed of their livelihoods. Stray animals on the streets are struggling without food from passers by. The elderly face unprecedented fear as they grapple with the grim realities of the lockdown. In such troubled times, we need Lockdown Warriors who, with their humanitarian initiatives, can assist the ones in need.”

It is indeed time for us all to join hands. United actions on all fronts can turn this crisis into the greatest portrayal of human compassion. And, the Ambience Group is showing us how.