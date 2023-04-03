This is why you should never skip Sunscreen!

The whole world of skincare is emphasising on importance of sunscreen. As per Dermatologists, sunscreen is a must step in skincare routine for every individual. Whether you stay indoor or you step out, skipping sunscreen is the biggest sin. Let’s throw light on few of the key reasons you should strongly consider adding sunscreen to your skincare routine:

1. It prevents your skin from photoageing

Do you know the damage caused by sun results in pre mature ageing. 90% of visible changes in skin occurs due to exposure to UVA rays. While UVA rays cause tanning of skin, but UVB rays cause long term damage. They penetrate deep into the dermis and damage the collagen fibers. This in turn causes incorrect rebuilding of skin which form fine lines and wrinkles.

2. Prevents skin discoloration and pigmentation

Every skin produces melanin. UV lights intensifies the melanin production. When melanin is produced in excess then it is called hyperpigmentation. UV rays also causes darkening of skin which is known as tanning. Sunscreen prevents the damaging ultraviolet rays from damaging the skin and prevents it from discoloration and pigmentation.

3. Reduces the risk of skin cancer

Studies show that approximately 90% of non-melanoma skin cancers and 65% of melanoma skin cancers are associated with UV rays. Sunscreen act as shield and protect the UV rays from entering the layers of your skin and hence protecting it from further damage and skin cancer. But just sunscreen is not enough. One should also avoid peak exposure to sun especially between 10 am to 3 pm.

4. Reduces inflammation

Skin is prone to redness, irritation and inflammation especially if you have a sensitive and inflammatory skin. Sunscreen prevents inflammation caused due to photodermatitis by preventing direct contact of UV rays with the skin.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. This information does not constitute a health advice.