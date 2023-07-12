This Monsoon Season, Get the LG Dryer and Say Goodbye to All Monsoon Laundry Worries

The monsoons have finally arrived in India and the country is already enjoying the rains, which have brought a much needed respite from the scorching summer heat. But, as you make plans to sit out and enjoy the weather, the rains bring a problem that is prevalent in almost all Indian homes — the laundry doesn’t dry.

Traditionally, we use the sun and wind to air dry washed clothes on a clothes line during all seasons in India, which leads to damage due to over-drying and pollution. In the rains, the clothes remain damp and it is impossible for the clothes to dry. Drying clothes indoors also poses a health risk as it is known to cause respiratory issues due to allergens in children and the elderly. In some cases, the clothes remain damp and start smelling too as harmful pathogens start to breed on them. Monsoons apart, the entire process of putting clothes out to dry and then collecting and organising them is time-consuming and tedious in today’s fast-paced life.

Get a single solution to all your laundry hassles during the monsoon with the LG Dryer that helps you dry clothes in 30 minutes* and keeps them hygienic.

With its advanced technology and innovative features, LG Dryer ensures your clothes are dried quickly, efficiently, and with utmost care. No more running outside the minute it starts raining to bring the clothes in!

Read on to know more about the LG Dryer, which is a must-have in every Indian home.

Dry your clothes completely in 30 Mins* with Speed 30 program

During monsoons, the biggest concern is that clothes take forever to dry and usually clothes are left indoors to dry overnight. With the LG Dryer, no more struggles with drying your laundry as you can use its Speed Dry Cycle to dry clothes in less than an hour.

Allergy-free** Monsoon

The hot and humid conditions of the monsoon season are a ripe breeding ground for pathogens and allergens, which can become a cause for concern. LG Dryer effectively eliminates allergens such as dust mites and pet dander, ensuring your clothes are not only dry but also clean and allergen-free, certified with BAF.

Better Fabric Care with Double Lint Filters

LG Dryer comes equipped with Dual Filters to help capture lint from drying clothes. With Double Filters, extra lint is removed, keeping your clothes new for a long time.

Hassle-free maintenance

LG Dryer has simplified the process of dryer maintenance with Auto Cleaning Condenser. This innovative feature automatically cleans the condenser during the drying cycle, preventing lint and dirt build-up. With a 10-year warranty, your Dryer can run for a really long time.

Intelligent drying

You can start your dryer sitting in the office to get ready to wear clothes by the time you reach home. The LG Dryer can be started and monitored from virtually anywhere using the LG ThinQ application. You can also use the Smart Pairing feature to sync your dryer with the LG Washer, which automatically sets the dryer cycle based on the wash cycle completed by the connected compatible washer.

Get the LG Dryer and enjoy the Monsoon Season to the fullest.

(*T&C Apply. Features and Images are for representation and may vary from model to model. *Allergy removal is basis the Allergy care cycle. **30 mins Speed cycle available in the model. For more information visit https://www.lg.com/in.)

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.