This school endeavours to unfold scientific and robotic potential of children

Holy Child Public School, Faridabad is an uproar name in the education galaxy, bearing a deep legacy of nearly five decades. Empowered by the team of Ex defence officers and pioneered by Late Captain R K Bhatia and madam Shobha Bhatia in the year 1976 the school has been marching ahead since then with gaiety and vigour. HCPS Sector 29 and Sector 75 have been bragging with academic and non-academic achievements in almost every sphere. The school has produced many district level toppers on regular basis in classes X and XII.

Every year a slew of awards makes their way to the HCPS doorway likeawards and recognition for India’s Best School, state-levelgymnastics and tabletennis,most Innovativeschool, state-levelabacus and many more. The school has produced outstanding resultsat district,state andzonallevels in all the games like Volleyball, Table Tennis, Lawn Tennis, Yoga, Athletics and Skating.

The school has a distinguished army band that has brought laurels to school at state, zonal and national levels year after year. HCPS not only focuses on the intellectual development of futuregenerations but also takes care of the emotional, physio-cultural and behavioural development. The HCPIans have always been gathering applauds and laurels for going through NEET, IIIT, NDA and other competitive exams successfully.

The students have regularly won district andstate-level competitions and also qualified forthe national level in the domains of music and dance.

Recently HCPians participated in MUN in which students learnt about diplomacy, international relations and the United Nations.

The highly skilled faculty has been trained with all the 21st-century measures, making students holistic individuals. The infrastructure is not only mesmerising and flooring but also speaks volumes about the alluring methodologies that go inside making our learners inquisitive.

The school in its endeavours to unfold the scientific and robotic potential of the children provides them with contemporary and scientific infrastructure.

