This Smart business card is an amazing networking tool. And it's only 1000

While traditional paper business cards may have their limitations and drawbacks, the Justagg Digital Business Card is introducing an impactful new way for people to network effectively and make a lasting impact.

New Delhi (India), May 31: Gone are the days of carrying a stack of business cards or fumbling through one's wallet to find the right one. While traditional paper business cards are wasteful, and their inks are bad for the environment, the business world is also oversaturated with them. Paper business cards get thrown in the back of a purse or a wallet and are completely forgotten about. However, a revolutionary new tech startup is now replacing traditional paper business cards with an improved and sustainable solution for sharing professional contact information. Justagg Digital Business Card is steadily transforming the way businesspeople and professionals across various industries network and connect with others.

The Justagg Digital Business Card allows users to instantly share anything with a tap or scan through their mobile device while also maintaining their privacy and security. The digital business card is customizable and can include a profile picture, logo, and other necessary information such as phone number, email address, and social media links. Creating a personalized digital card has never been this easy. With an easy-to-use interface, even graphic design novices can create a card that not only shares their contact information but also visually embodies their distinctive brand messaging to set them apart from the competition.

Shivansh Soni, the founder of Justagg Digital Business Card, created the Justagg concept while introducing himself to exhibitions and conferences. He recognized the need for a modern approach to exchanging contact information and decided to develop a digital business card that would streamline the process. Now, Shivansh is making a name for himself in the business world with his innovative Digital Business Cards. His company is transforming the way professionals network and connect with each other, and that has unlocked many new milestones not just for Shivansh but also for other like-minded professionals who want to accelerate their growth. Furthermore, Justagg has also positioned itself as an ideal tool for college students who are looking to transition into the professional world with a strong brand identity.

Prior to its release by the start of June 2023, Justagg Digital Business Card received a tremendous amount of support from business professionals who appreciate the convenience and added functionality of the digital business card. With a lot of buzzes around Justagg's launch, the company is predicted to soon have a growing user base across various industries. Shivansh has been recognized for his innovative approach and his entrepreneurial spirit. He has been featured in various media outlets and has received praise for his contribution to the tech startup community.

Shivansh Soni made an official press statement, "As Justagg Digital Business Card is about to have its official launch, I remain committed to revolutionising the way professionals network everywhere. I have worked hard to develop Justagg, and I am very excited to see people reap its rewards. With Justagg’s user-friendly interface and highly advanced features, the Justagg Digital Business Card is quickly becoming the go-to solution for those seeking to make lasting connections in the business world."

He further added, "At Justagg, we understand how integral networking can be when it comes to building contacts and reaching one’s business goals. Justagg is the next step in networking, as it keeps people connected to their business contacts with a personalized and powerful digital business card. I urge young professionals to download Justagg today and take the first step towards the future of networking."

In addition to all the above-mentioned features, Justagg also allows users to track their card’s performance in detail. Users can easily see who has viewed and saved their card, thus making it easy for users to track their leads and leverage this insightful data to exponentially grow, improve and scale their business. This feature can be essential for college students and young professionals to develop a strategic approach from the very start and strive for success.

In addition to being eco-friendly and eliminating the need for traditional business cards that contribute to waste and environmental harm, Justagg has also solidified its reputation as a far superior method for business networking as compared to traditional paper business cards.

More details about Justagg can be seen on their official website at https://justagg.com/.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.