This Summer Get Wi-Fi Enabled AC from Hitachi Cooling and Heating, India

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

Smartphones have revolutionized lives over the last decade. Besides communication, millions of Indians use them for a host of everyday tasks. The rising popularity of smartphones and consistently increasing internet penetration in the country have also resulted in the creation of smart appliances.

Hitachi Cooling & Heating has introduced Wi-Fi enabled ACs that can be controlled and monitored through smartphones, voice assistants, and digital devices.

Suryakant Anand, Dy. General Manager, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd., says, "Keeping up with our ultimate objective of being the most customer-centric brand, Hitachi Cooling & Heating consistently innovates and looks for ways to offer improved features and convenience to its customers. Their latest Wi-Fi enabled ACs allow the customers to effortlessly control and monitor their Cooling and Comfort. These Smart ACs are compatible with Smartphones, Voice Assistants and Smart Speakers through the airCloud Home mobile app. The ACs are also compatible with smart speakers such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home."

With summer around the corner, the Wi-Fi enabled Hitachi ACs could be an ideal choice for customers looking for an innovative, energy-efficient, and feature-packed air-conditioner for their home or office.

Suryakant Anand, Dy. General Manager, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd., further added, "Hitachi Cooling & Heating believes in transforming lives with innovative technologies, and their Wi-Fi enabled ACs are another significant step in this direction. Once the AC and smartphone are connected to the same Wi-Fi network, through the user-friendly interface of the airCloud Home mobile app, customers can effortlessly manage all the basic AC controls, including on/off, operation mode, set temperature, fan speed, and receive operation status notifications from anywhere."

Customers can download the airCloud Home mobile app from Google PlayStore or Apple App Store for Android and iOS devices. Customers can also visit the official website hitachiaircon.com/in/to know more about the extensive range of air conditioners offered by the brand.

About Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited is a joint venture company of Johnson Controls, US and Hitachi Appliances, Japan. Through this joint venture, we have combined Hitachi's rich heritage and innovative technology with industry-leading expertise and a global network of Johnson Controls. The partnership is aimed at addressing the cooling needs faster, smarter and much more efficiently than ever before. Our customers will stand to benefit from our world-class R&D centres, where our researchers work tirelessly to provide innovative solutions and quality products that are designed to meet every expectation. Johnson Controls – Hitachi Air Conditioning Company has a global presence, out of which India unit is called "Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited".

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited manufactures a wide range of products under Hitachi brand, such as room air-conditioners (Split & Window ACs), commercial air-conditioners including Chiller, Cassette Air conditioners, Ductable air-conditioners & VRF systems. Our company is not just limited to making air conditioners but also, into trading of Refrigerators.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited's headquarter is situated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, with a manufacturing plant in Kadi, Gujarat. Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited is among India's top air-conditioning companies.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Business Wire India. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.