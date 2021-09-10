This Teej, celebrate solah sringaar with Tanishq

The festival of Teej is celebrated with a lot of zest and fervor by married women in the Hindu community, as is an ode to the nuptial bond of marriage.

Much like the north Indian festival of karwa chauth, on this day married women observe a fast and pray for the long life and wellbeing of their husbands. Unmarried women fast too, sometimes, with the belief that they will get a husband like Lord Shiva.

‘Teej’ means third and is usually celebrated on the third day after a full moon or new moon night in the month of shravan. As the age-old tradition goes, the festival is symbolic of the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Women fast all day and get ready like Goddess Parvati in traditional wear with solah sringaar or sixteen adornments to worship the goddess. These include sindhoor, mehendi, bangles, mangal sutra, nath, maang tikka, earrings, rings, bajuband, bicchiya and payal. It is believed that the sixteen adornments will protect their husbands from evil.

