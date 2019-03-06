This Women’s Day, let these ladies inspire you with their stories of financial success

Meet Payal, a 50-something woman who raised three children on her own after she got separated from her husband more than a decade ago.

Meet Shreyasi, a millennial woman who managed to save up enough money to buy a car at just 21!

The two might have different stories and backgrounds, but what’s common between them is their urge to be financially independent.

Indeed, when HT Brand Studio and Aviva invited them to chat about money on the occasion of Women’s Day, they highlighted how financial security is something that they have never comprised with. Be it investments or savings, they have always had a tight control over everything. And by doing so, they have not only been able to fulfill their needs, but also that of their loved ones.

Two other shining examples in this case are Pallavi and Renita. So, while for Pallavi, her biggest financial achievement is being able to support her parents in what they want, for Renita it’s buying a house with her husband within five years of marriage!

All four women also emphasized the need for more women to take control of their money.

At the end of the discussion, the message was loud and clear: women are perfectly capable of handling their own finances! They don’t have to depend on the men in their lives for money management.

