Three Coins That Will Help You Enlarge Your Wallet: Mehracki, TRON and Filecoin

Cryptocurrencies offer a new way to conduct transactions and store value. If you're a new investor and would like to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency market, here are three coins that will help you grow your portfolio: Mehracki (MKI), TRON (TRX), and Filecoin (FIL). Each of these coins has unique features that make them attractive investments. So don't miss out – invest in MKI, TRX, and FIL today!

A Newly Rising Meme-Token: Mehracki (MKI)

The meme coin industry is one of the most popular sectors in the cryptocurrency industry. The reason for this is their ability to gain value and grow quickly. These value gains are mostly shaped by community interest. The Mehracki (MKI) project aims to revolutionise the field of meme coins by breaking free of stereotypes.

The native token of the platform is known as MKI. Real-life implementations of the MKI token are much cheaper and faster than their counterparts. The Mehracki (MKI) project is completely aimed to be focused on sectors like tourism, hospitality, accommodation, restaurants, bars, cafes, etc. According to the developer team, all users will be able to transact in these sectors using MKI tokens. Mehracki's primary goal is for members to gain first-hand access to businesses, bypassing the cost of intermediaries. In other words, it can be said that there is a significant saving.

The Mehracki (MKI) platform plans to build a popular ecosystem where NFTs, DAO, decentralized exchanges, and remarkable events will be showcased. The project team works hard to promote health and quality in areas such as tourism. Users can access the opportunity to travel the world by changing their lifestyles through MKI tokens.

Supportive Throughout Your Investment: TRON (TRX)

The current daily trading volume of TRON (TRX) can reach up to 3 billion dollars on average. However, due to the unexpected price imbalances that have emerged in the crypto markets in recent days, it can be seen that the trading volume has been decreasing. TRON (TRX) currently has an average trading volume of $1.5 billion. Compared to the average of previous months, there is a decrease of almost 30 points.

TRON (TRX) has seen a base value of $0.046882 in the last year. Its one-year peak is at $0.1311. When its charts are examined, it can be seen that it is a coin that generally clings to resistance and support points very well.

Still Growing: Filecoin (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) is a cryptocurrency that was created to provide a decentralized storage network. The currency raised over $200 million during its Initial Coin Offering (ICO) in 2017, making it one of the most successful ICOs to date.

Filecoin (FIL) utilizes a Proof-of-Replication algorithm that rewards users for storing data on the network. FIL tokens are used to incentivize the storage and retrieval of data on the network. As of May 2022, the market cap of Filecoin (FIL) is over $1.6 billion. The currency has seen significant growth since its launch, and its popularity is likely to continue to grow as more people become aware of its benefits.

Conclusion:

With the level of uncertainty in the crypto market, it can be challenging to determine which coins are worth investing in. However, we believe that Mehracki (MKI), TRON (TRX), and Filecoin (FIL) have a lot of potential for growth in the near future. If you’re looking for some new investment opportunities, these three coins may be worth considering.

Links:

Mehracki TokenJoin Presale: presale.mehracki.io/register

Website: mehracki.io

Telegram: https://t.me/Mehracki_Official

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.