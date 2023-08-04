Three community backed tokens to look out for - Pepe, Floki and Pomerdoge

Community-backed tokens like Pepe (PEPE), Floki Inu (FLOKI), and Pomerdoge (POMD) are offering lucrative opportunities for investors. This new wave of community-centric crypto investments is shaping the future of digital finance.

Pepe's (PEPE) Steep Price Fall: A Result of Absence of Utility

Pepe, a newcomer in the meme coin scene, gained staggering traction after its 2023 debut, yielding over 10,000% gains for its early adopters. Despite this initial success, Pepe's fortunes took a turn. Following its bullish phase, the coin's value nosedived, slipping from the trending cryptocurrencies list.

With its market cap standing at over $507 million and a 24-hour volume of approximately $70 million, Pepe's current trade price is a meager $0.00000134. This represents a drastic fall of 68% from its all-time high of $0.00000431.

The coin's tumultuous trajectory can be attributed to its lack of practical use. Without a clear use case, Pepe's value is unpredictable, making it a high-risk asset for potential investors.

Despite its community backing, this deficiency in utility has sent it into a downward spiral, highlighting the importance of functional value in sustaining cryptocurrency performance.

Floki Inu: A Potential Investment Gem?

Floki Inu, a meme-inspired cryptocurrency with its roots in Shiba Inu, aims to be the "most memed" in the crypto space. Built on Ethereum, Floki offers unique rewards for ecosystem participation.

From meme curation to staking, there's a way to earn FLOKI. The current market cap stands at $222.45M, with its token trading at $0.000042.

Three ambitious projects, Valhalla, FlokiPlaces, and Floki University, underscore Floki's drive toward mainstream adoption. Despite this, the volatile nature of cryptocurrencies demands investor caution. Floki security, backed by ERC-20 and BEP-20 tokens, provides some assurance.

Floki Inu has significant growth potential, contingent on its roadmap. However, investors must remain prepared for any risks inherent in the volatile crypto market.

Pomerdoge: Igniting the Play-to-Earn Revolution

Bucking the trend set by Floki and Pepe, Pomerdoge is causing a stir in the crypto world. Analysts forecast a 40x leap in its value within a few months.

The Pomerdoge ecosystem, an ensemble of NFTs, POMD tokens, and an immersive Play-to-Earn (P2E) gaming platform, offers a unique blend of entertainment and earning opportunities.

Pomerdoge's P2E game ushers players into a globally competitive arena with rich rewards on offer. This fusion of fun and finance is generating widespread interest. Further enhancing this is Pomerplace, an in-game marketplace where users can trade assets and earn additional rewards.

At the heart of this thriving ecosystem is POMD, Pomerdoge's native meme coin. This utility token facilitates all transactions within the platform while also offering the potential for staking rewards.

Currently in its presale phase, POMD tokens are available at a mere $0.007. This presents a golden opportunity to join this burgeoning ecosystem.

Find out more about the Pomerdoge (POMD) Presale Today

Telegram Community: https://t.me/pomerdoge

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.