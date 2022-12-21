Three Cryptocurrencies for 2023: Big Eyes Coin, Nexo, and PancakeSwap

A significant pump is a price increase that makes a big difference in your portfolio. If you want the same effect in your crypto holdings, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Nexo (NEXO), and PancakeSwap (CAKE) are cryptocurrencies you should turn to. The altcoins may experience a significant surge before the second quarter of the coming year, and you shouldn't miss out on the potential yield. The cryptocurrencies may be worth the risk, especially Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nexo (NEXO) - The Multifaceted Platform

Nexo is an all-in-one platform where users can lend, borrow, and trade cryptocurrencies. It is a highly-rewarding DeFi protocol, and you can earn interest by funding the liquidity pool and getting bonuses on referrals. The platform averages 5+ million users worldwide and allows transactions in about 40 cryptocurrencies.

Borrowers get crypto-backed loans on Neck by depositing collateral. This collateral becomes liquidated if borrowers fail to return the loan plus interest when due. The liquidated asset is shared as interest to liquidity providers. If the borrower returns the loan on time with interest, the additional interest goes to liquidity providers, and the borrower gets their collateral back.

Nexo is optimized to make the process fast and seamless. The platform's native token, NEXO, facilitates the transactions on the platform. The crypto asset has great potential and could likely experience a pump in the early part of the coming year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PancakeSwap (CAKE) - Swapping Central

PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) functioning on the Binance Smart Chain. The decentralized finance protocol enables users to trade crypto assets at low cost while earning through liquidity staking and winning by participating in the platform's lottery.

Users can participate in the lottery to earn, leveraging the platform's native token, CAKE. CAKE is also responsible for rewards and incentives on the platform. The crypto asset had a great run in the previous year but has since declined in price due to the bear market effect. However, Pancakeswap (CAKE) still has a high propensity to yield good returns early in the coming year and could be a good addition to your portfolio.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) - The Meme Coin to watch out for

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) presale has met and exceeded expectations

It seems that some meme coins have gradually lost their appeal as their adoption significantly drops months after the meme craze. However, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is proving to be an exception. The new meme coin is still a presale token but has gathered huge buzz and acceptance within a few months. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) presale has met and exceeded expectations, and there's still room to do more before it finally launches on UniSwap and other major crypto exchanges.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Big Eyes Coin's first selling point is its uniqueness. Rather than being another member of the doge ecosystem, the meme coin chose to be a cute cat in a room full of dogs. Big Eyes Coin's success could spur other cat-theme meme coins, rivaling the unchecked dominance of dog-theme meme coins. Crypto enthusiasts will have a choice, as cat lovers won't be compelled to be a member of the doge community.

Big Eyes Coin is community-focused, and it will provide community members with opportunities, rewards, excitement, and a sense of belonging. The crypto project will have utility in the DeFi ecosystem, driving wealth into it. This will increase the availability of financial benefits for users. The blockchain ecosystem will leverage NFTs to provide users access to content and events. The NFTs will equally serve as a valuable asset for holders, as it's billed to increase in value and become a top project soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also, the team behind Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is doing a bonus tokens giveaway, to claim the bonus tokens use the code: Ocean040 when buying BIG tokens.

Big Eyes Coin supply allocation will include 5% to charity and its 5% to its marketing wallet. The charity budget will fund ocean protection endeavors, while marketing will increase the crypto project's prominence, market reach, and adoption. Big Eyes Coin is still on presale, and with its anticipated price increase, you should join the presale Asap.

To find out more about Big Eyes Coin (BIG), visit the links below:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.