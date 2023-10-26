Three Cryptocurrencies to Look Out For in 2023 – Litecoin, Everlodge, VeChain

Although there are so many cryptocurrencies in the crypto space, there are some coins that you should not take for granted. Here are three coins you should not sleep on. They include Litecoin, VeChain, and Everlodge.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that allows individuals to enjoy fast, cheap cost payments to anyone in the world. It is a hard fork of the Bitcoin protocol. However, despite its use case, Litecoin's value has been on a steep fall.

The price of the LTC coin has mainly stayed between $60 and $72 since its August halving. Fortunately, recent technical signs suggest that things are about to change. Interestingly, Litecoin regained its bullish momentum in October.

The Litecoin price has recently increased by 5% in the past week to hit $66.12 on October 23rd. Looking at the price chart, the price of Litecoin has increased by 26.8% in the past year.

VeChain (VET)

VeChain (VET) is a layer-1 blockchain that uses the Internet of Things (IoT) and blockchain technology to address real-world problems. On October 20th, VeChain announced that it has launched the first version of its new official rewards dApp.

Users can access the rewards dApps on their mobile or desktop devices. Vechain also promised to add more features in the coming weeks. In early 2023, VeChain coin grabbed investors' attention with its bullish price movement. It started the year trading at $0.015 and soared to $0.032 in February.

However, this did not last long as the price of VET quickly collapsed. As of October 23rd, VeChain is trading at $0.01771020.

Everlodge (ELDG)

Everlodge is a new blockchain property marketplace that wants to transform real estate investments. Everlodge's goal is to allow more people to invest in real estate, even with as little as $100. To make this happen, Everlodge will digitize luxury properties into NFTs.

Then, the platform will fractionalize these NFTs into smaller parts that represent a percentage share of a property. The value of these NFTs becomes valuable as the property appreciates. Also, you can sell them on Everlodge's marketplace or lend them out to make extra money.

Currently, Everlodge is selling its native token, ELDG at just $0.023 each. The Everlodge team has taken some measures to ensure users it prevents huge sell-offs after launch. One of them is locking team tokens for 2 years and its liquidity for eight years.

Buying the ELDG token also gives you a chance to win a trip to the Maldives. The tokens are selling fast and could be sold out soon.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

