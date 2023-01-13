Three Cryptos To Kick Off 2023: USD Coin, Binance USD and Big Eyes Coin

The new year is finally upon us! With many people limbering up to go to the gym, you should also knock the dust off your crypto wallet and let your investments do some heavy lifting this year to get some gains. In this article, I will be talking about the top three crypto coins to keep an eye on this year: USD Coin (USDC), Binance USD (BUSD) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme coin that aims to bring money into the DeFi sector by acting as a full-fledged community token.

Marvel at USDC

USD Coin (USDC) is a type of stablecoin, which is a type of cryptocurrency that is pegged to the value of a fiat currency, in this case, the US dollar. USD Coin is issued by the Centre Consortium, which is a partnership between Circle and Coinbase, two reputable cryptocurrency companies.

One of the main use cases of USD Coin is to provide a way for individuals and businesses to move money on and off the blockchain, which is the technology that underlies most cryptocurrencies. By using USD Coin, individuals and businesses can quickly and easily convert between US dollars and USD Coin, which allows them to take advantage of the benefits of the blockchain, such as faster and cheaper cross-border transactions, without having to worry about the volatility of other cryptocurrencies.

In addition to that USD Coin is useful as a means of hedging for traders and market makers as it can be an alternative for holding cash or traditional currency, it can also be used to facilitate transactions in decentralised exchanges, and decentralised finance platforms and also can be used as collateral.

Another benefit of USD Coin is that it is fully transparent, with the issuance and redemption process audited by a third party and the transaction on the blockchain can be tracked and verifiable. This provides added security and trust for users. USD Coin is a useful tool for anyone looking to take advantage of the benefits of the blockchain while avoiding the volatility of other cryptocurrencies.

BUSD Up To Get You A Bussdown

Binance USD (BUSD) is a stablecoin that is pegged to the value of the US dollar. It is issued by Binance, a major cryptocurrency exchange. Like other stablecoins, BUSD can be used to move money on and off the blockchain in a fast and efficient way, allowing individuals and businesses to take advantage of the benefits of blockchain technology without having to worry about the volatility of other cryptocurrencies.

Binance USD has the same functionality as other stablecoins, it can be used for cross-border transactions, hedging, as collateral and facilitating transactions on decentralised exchanges and decentralised finance platforms.

One of the main benefits of Binance USD is that it is easily accessible to users of the Binance exchange, which is one of the largest and most popular cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. Because Binance USD is issued by Binance, it can be easily traded and exchanged on the Binance platform, which provides added convenience for users.

Another advantage of Binance USD is that it is fully backed by real US dollars held in reserves, verified by a 3rd party auditing firm.

Binance USD is a useful tool for anyone looking to take advantage of the benefits of the blockchain while avoiding the volatility of other cryptocurrencies, especially for those who are frequent users of the Binance exchange.

Big Eyes Coin: Next In Line For The Meme Coin Crown

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme coin that aims to bring money into the DeFi sector by acting as a full-fledged community token. Like Dogecoin (DOGE) has done in the past, Big Eyes Coin aims to rank among the most infamous, significant, and talked-about meme currencies in 2023. With over $13.7 million raised in pre-sale, it’s not hard to see it reaching this target.

Big Eyes Coin is an Ethereum-based token, and the Ethereum network currently uses the more energy-efficient proof of stake protocol rather than the more energy-intensive proof of work methodology used by Bitcoin and Dogecoin. This is due to the successful introduction of Ethereum 2.0 in September 2022. The total energy required to mine for new coins and to validate blocks is 99% lower with this new, more energy-efficient method of operation than proof-of-work validation, making Big Eyes Coin a very energy-efficient meme coin.

Not only is Big Eyes Coin a meme coin that is much more sustainable than Dogecoin, but it is also focused on directly contributing to helping out the environment. A visible charity wallet will hold 5% of all its tokens after launch. The tokens in this wallet will be used to fund initiatives aimed at protecting the seas and the marine life in it.

Final Thoughts

These are all excellent examples of cryptocurrencies that will help boost your portfolio’s gains, either through stability and the passive income gained by staking stablecoins and gaining interest or by the potential price surge in meme coins. Big Eyes Coin, Binance USD and USD Coin are all fantastic cryptocurrencies to look into.

